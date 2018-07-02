New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Posts 15 Per Cent Sales Growth In June 2018

Two-wheeler sales grew by 12.1 per cent in June 2018 to just over 3 lakh units, while motorcycle sales grow to more than 1.28 lakh.

TVS Motor Company's newest motorcycle is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

  • TVS sells more than 3 lakh two-wheelers in June 2018
  • Motorcycle sales grow by nearly 15 per cent
  • More than 1 lakh scooters sold in June 2018

TVS Motor Company has announced the company's sales results for the month of June 2018, announcing that 3,13,614 total units were sold last month, a growth of 15 per cent from the same month a year ago, when the company had sold 2,73,791 two- and three-wheeler units. Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 12.1 per cent, to 3,01,201 units in June 2018, from 2,68,638 two-wheeler units in the same month a year ago. Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market grew by 7.7 per cent, from 2,28,518 units in June 2017 to 2,46,176 units in June 2018.

tvs ntorq 125 looks stylish sharp and bold

(The TVS NTorq 125 is the first 125 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company and is one of the best scooters in its segment)

TVS Motor Company's motorcycles exhibited strong sales growth numbers in June 2018. In all, TVS sold 1,28,825 motorcycles in June 2018, a growth of 14.9 per cent over June 2017, when the company had sold 1,12,146 motorcycles a year ago. TVS' scooter sales also witnessed decent growth figures in June 2018, when the company sold more than one lakh scooters. In June 2018, TVS sold 1,02,763 scooters, registering a growth of 13.6 per cent over June 2017 when the company had sold 90,448 scooters.

tvs apache rtr 160 4v first ride

(The new Apache RTR 160 is the latest 160 cc motorcycle from TVS and offers a superb blend of performance and handling)

There's good news in the company's international business as well, with exports registering a strong 48.6 per cent growth in June 2018. In all, TVS exported 65,971 two- and three-wheelers in June 2018, compared to 44,389 units in the same month a year ago. Two-wheeler exports particularly exhibited strong numbers, growing by 37.2 per cent from 40,120 units in June 2017 to 55,025 units in June 2018. During the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June, 2018), two-wheelers sales grew by 13.7 per cent, increasing from 7.85 lakh in the first quarter of the previous financial year, to 8.93 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year.

