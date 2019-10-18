TVS Motor Company Introduces Riding Gear Range At MotoSoul 2019

TVS Motor Company dropped the curtains off its maiden annual motorcycling event - MotoSoul 2019, and made some major announcements amidst the media as well as owners and enthusiasts. In addition to introducing the Dakar rider squad for 2020, the company has launched the TVS Racing Performance Gear for the masses, which the combines premium build quality with new-age urban design, the Hosur-based manufacturer said in a statement. The first-ever edition of MotoSoul has witnessed over 2500 people in attendance in Goa, and is a congregation of the Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) from across the globe, making it the perfect platform to introduce the new riding gear.

Speaking at the launch, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Racing, since 1982 has always been driven by its Racing DNA and youthful passion. TVS Racing inspired brands such as TVS Apache series and TVS NTorq 125 have become the preferred ride of the youth and racing enthusiasts. This tribe is growing fast not only in India but across the world and they have turned out in large numbers for the very first MotoSoul. The launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear would promote passionate young riders to ride responsibly. The passion for riding within our young audience keeps pace only with their keen sense of style to which the urban wear range caters. This will enhance brand intimacy with both serious racers and the young enthusiasts alike. Three decades of unleashing Racing DNA makes this is a yet another significant milestone."

The TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in two categories with the riding gear comprising helmets, riding jackets, riding pants, riding gloves, and riding boots. The second category is a mix of urban and casual wear comprising t-shirts, urban jackets, pant, rainwear, casual boots, bag packs, caps and sunglasses. The new performance gear range will be available at TVS dealerships pan India and online as well on the company's website.

In addition, attendees at MotoSoul 2019 can buy the new performance gear at the event at special prices, lower than the MRP rates. The two-day event has a host of racing and adventure activities, nteractive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. There are live music performance by rock bands and DJs as well.

