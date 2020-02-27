New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Expands International Business In Honduras

TVS has announced the company's partnership with Motomundo SA, one of the largest, and most respected business groups in Honduras.

  • TVS partners with Motomundo SA in Honduras
  • Motomundo stores in Honduras will facilitate sales of TVS products
  • TVS products will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets

TVS Motor Company, one of India's leading exporters of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, has entered into a partnership with Motomundo SA, one of the largest business groups in Honduras. As part of the partnership, Motomundo SA will facilitate the sales and service of TVS products across all Motomundo stores in Honduras in a phase-wise manner. Motomundo stores will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor Company, and within a year, plans to expand to three exclusive stores in the country. TVS Motor Company will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras. The company will also operate 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spares support. The range of TVS two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes.

"We are delighted to partner with Motomundo SA, to expand our presence in Honduras. Motomundo SA shares our values of maintaining high quality of service and transparency across operations. At TVS Motor Company, we place supreme importance on making products which boast of superior quality and cutting-edge technology. The unique network of distribution that Motomundo SA has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region," said R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.

"We at Motomundo SA, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of our customers. All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor Company global standards thus reinforcing our commitment towards the Honduran market. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Honduras," said Mariano Jimenez Torres, Executive Director, Motomundo SA.

TVS Motor Company currently offers the TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, as well as the TVS NTorq 125 and TVS Wego scooters in Honduras. TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of the $ 8.5 billion TVS Group, exports two-wheelers and three-wheelers to over 60 countries, including neighbouring countries in South Asia, and is the second-largest two-wheeler exporter from India. Currently, TVS exports to several countries in the Asia Pacific region, and has a strong presence in African countries as well as the Latin American region, including Colombia, Costa-Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru.

