TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations

TVS Motor Company will soon begin operations in Mexico and it has partnered with a company called Torino Motors which is one of the biggest in the region and is a subsidiary company of the Groupo Autofin. Torino Motors specialises in automobile and retail finance and has been active in Mexico for over 40 years now. TVS and Torino Motors plan to open 40 exclusive stores in Mexico for distribution of TVS two-wheelers. TVS is one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers and exports to over 60 countries from India.

Commenting on this association, R Dilip, Senior Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to partner with a reputed, well-known company such as Torino Motors, who come with over 40 years of experience in Mexico. We look forward to the market knowledge that they will bring on board. Their insights will allow us to personalise our offerings to suit the customers of Mexico and their vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country. Together with Torino Motors, we are determined to create customer delight in the country."

TVS will be offering a slew of products in Mexico starting from XL100 HD, HLX 150 along with the Stryker as well. Additionally, TVS will also launch its entire Apache range of motorcycles which includes Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 200 along with the Apache RR 310. Coming to scooters, TVS will launch the Wego along with the NTorq 125 and its step through scooters, the Rockz and the Neo.

