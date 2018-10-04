TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936

New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 55,936

The TVS Jupiter Grande edition brings new features, colour scheme and an adjustable rear suspension to the popular 110 cc scooter for this festive season.

Having been spotted at a dealership recently, the TVS Jupiter Grande special edition has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 55,936 for the drum version, and ₹ 59,648 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Disc version. The new edition aims to bring some novelty to the Jupiter amidst the festive season and improve sales further on the country's second best-selling scooter. Most noticeably, the TVS Jupiter Grande is finished in the special Starlight Blue shade, while there are a host of other upgrades on offer.

TVS Jupiter

Also Read: TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Complementing the new paint job on the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition are the beige coloured panels and a cross-stitched maroon seat. The special edition scooters also come with the Grande badge, body coloured pillion handle and chrome highlights. It also gets a segment first diamond-cut alloy wheels that are unique to the special edition scooter.

The TVS Jupiter Grande also comes with a LED headlamp with position lamp and semi-digital instrument cluster with an eco meter that helps achieve higher fuel efficiency. The scooter continues to ride on telescopic forks up front, while the rear has been upgraded to independently adjustable shocks. The scooter is offered with 130 mm dual drum brakes as standard, while the front disc is offered as optional.

With respect to the powertrain, the TVS Jupiter Grande edition continues to use the same 109 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8 bhp and 8 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit.

The Jupiter is the two-wheeler maker's best-selling scooter on sale with the company having sold over 2.5 million units since its launch in 2013. In fact, the Jupiter is also the fastest scooter to reach the one million sales mark within 30 months of launch. The scooter locks horns with the Honda Activa 5G, Hero Maestro Edge, Yamaha Alpha and the likes in the segment.

