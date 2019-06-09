TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features

TVS Motor Company has discontinued the Jupiter Grande edition from the market, and instead, it is the Jupiter ZX variant that gets a bunch of new features on offer. The TVS Jupiter ZX is priced at from ₹ 56,093 for the drum brake version, while the disc brake version is priced at ₹ 58,645 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The updated Jupiter ZX now comes with an LED headlight, a semi-digital instrument console and an adjustable rear monoshock. The new features were exclusively available on the Jupiter Grande before that has now been discontinued, while the ZX variant is more affordable too.

That said, the TVS Jupiter ZX does miss out on the fancy bits from the Grande including the unique alloy wheels, new seat cover pattern and chrome inserts that lent a premium touch to the scooter. The 2019 Jupiter ZX now comes with two colour options - Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

With respect to the mechanicals, the TVS Jupiter continues with the same set-up drawing power from the 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 8 bhp and 8.4 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit. Braking performance comes from the optional 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum for the front wheel, supported by a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The TVS Jupiter is one of the best-selling scooters in India and has been doing impressive numbers despite the overall slowdown in the auto market. The Jupiter locks horns against a number of offerings including the Honda Activa 5G, Hero Duet 110, among other models.

