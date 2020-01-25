New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.15 Lakh

TVS Motor Company forays in the electric vehicle space with the X electric scooter and will take on a host of new e-scooters including the Ather 450, Bajaj Chetak, Okinawa Praise and the likes.

See here is the top management of TVS along with N Gadkari, Union Minister & BS Yedurappa, CM, Karnataka

Highlights

  • This is the first ever fully electric scooter from TVS
  • The TVS iQube has a range of 75 km along with a top speed of 78 kmph
  • It gets a 4.5 kWh battery and charges fully in 5 hours

TVS Motor Company has forayed in the electric vehicle segment and has launched its first-ever electric offering with the iQube electric scooter. The new TVS iQube Electric Scooter is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bangalore) and will be first sold in its home market Bangalore before introducing the model in other cities. The company has installed a production capacity of 1,000 units per month for the new iQube and expects to sell about 100 units in the first few days. One can book the TVS iQube Electric on the company's website or at select dealerships for a token amount of ₹ 5,000.

65ihq67c

(The first model of the TVS iQube being delivered to a Bengaluru-based customer by TVS' top management and BS Yedurappa, CM, Karnataka and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport in India)

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor is driven by Customer Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the 'Green & Connected' youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next gen TVS SmartXonnect platform."

rngdlobo

(The TVS iQube comes with the company' 2nd gen SmartXonnect technology. It gets features such as Geo-fencing, analytics, smartphone connectivity & so on)

The e-scooter was first showcased as a concept at the 2012 Auto Expo. The new TVS iQube comes with SmartXonnect connected tech, LED DRL with a LED headlamp and taillight. The scooter is powered by an electric motor that develops about 6 bhp and a peak torque output of 140 Nm. It has a top speed of 78 kmph. The scooter promises a range of 75 km on a single charge and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. There is a 4.5 kWh lithium-ion batttery, which charges from nought to full in 5 hours. There is no fast-charging available at the moment for the TVS iQube. It makes use of a traditional hub motor and weighs 118 kg (kerb weight).

The TVS iQube Electric goes up squarely against the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450 along with the Okinawa Praise. TVS says that the battery management systems, software development and even the electric motor that powers the iQube, have been designed and developed in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

