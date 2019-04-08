TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh

Expanding its model line-up in Bangladesh, TVS Motor Company has introduced four new motorcycles in the neighbouring country. The products include the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Max 125, TVS Metro 100 Special Edition and the TVS XL100 Heavy Duty commuter offerings. The company says its new product range will target the growing customer demand in each of the respective segment in Bangladesh. The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker distributes its models through TVS Auto Bangladesh across the country.

Commenting on the launch TVS - Senior VP - International Business, R. Dilip said, "We are delighted to launch four diverse products in Bangladesh, which is one of our key export markets. Each product will cater to the growing mobility needs of the country by addressing performance, durability and comfort. This is in line with our endeavour to provide superior mobility experience to our customers."

TVS Auto Bangladesh - MD, J. Ekram Hussain added, "We are happy to expand the TVS Motor Company product portfolio with the launch of four new products. The offerings have been designed to suit the requirements of the Bangladesh market with the value proposition of performance, fuel efficiency, durability and convenience which ensures good performance across any type of terrain. We are confident that our launches will meet with success in the country."

The TVS Max 125 gets sporty looks and is offered with a front disc brake

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V for Bangladesh is offered in the front disc version and gets three colour options - RR Red, Racing Blue and Racing Black. The bike is powered by the 159.7 cc single-cylinder, carburetted engine that produces 16 bhp and 14.8 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.73 seconds while a top speed is rated at 113 kmph.

The TVS Max 125 is the brand's commuter offering and comes with a 123.53 cc motor that produces 10.8 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes with a front disc brake along with telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear. The bike is offered in two colour options - Black Red and Black Blue.

The TVS XL100 Heavy Duty comes with a host of accessories

With respect to the entry-level range, the TVS Metro special edition motorcycle that is powered by a 100 cc motor and produces 7.3 bhp and 7.5 Nm of peak torque. Available in two colours - Black Red and Black Blue, and is offered in multiple variants - KLS and ELS. Lastly, the TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-Touch Start remains the trusted workhorse from the manufacturer and churns out 99.7 cc motor tuned for 4.29 bhp and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. The bike also comes with a detachable rear seat, USB mobile charger and a heavy duty DuraGrip tyres. The XL100 also gets LED DRLs and is offered in Bangladesh in four colours - red, black, blue and purple.

