New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125

TVS showcased the three products at the Salon Internacional de la Motocicleta Argentina 2018, while the launch is planned in a phase-wise manner early next year.

View Photos

Hosur-based two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has announced the expansion of its product range in the Latin American market of Argentina with its new premium scooters and motorcycles. The manufacturer showcased its offerings at the Salon Internacional de la Motocicleta Argentina 2018 held in Buenos Aires, which include the TVS NTorq 125, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the TVS Apache RR 310 supersport offering. The company has tied up with Beta Motor in Argentina that will be the distributors for the TVS products, and will be assembling the two-wheelers in the industrial park of Tigre, Province of Buenos Aires and distributed through a network of over 100 dealers across the country.
 
Commenting on the unveil of the new products, TVS - Senior Vice President, International Business, R Dilip said, "We are optimistic about strengthening our presence in the Argentina market with the help of our distributors Beta Motor. Today, we are delighted to unveil these products at this prestigious Auto show. The TVS RR 310 is the most advanced offering in our product portfolio - a manifestation of our racing heritage and cutting-edge technology. With TVS NTorq 125, we have developed an attractive product for the youth of Argentina as the scooter is a great package of performance, style and smart features and finally TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 is a stylish proposition, offering an advanced feature within the segment. We are confident that all our products will be met with positive response across the country."
 
The TVS NTorq 125 is the company's flagship offering in the scooter segment and comes with sporty styling and performance, coupled with the segment first SmartXonnect technology, allowing the rider to connect their smartphone with the scooter.

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RTR 180

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Jupiter

Sport

Apache RTR 200 4V

Victor

Star City Plus

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

XL HD

Radeon

Similarly, the RR 310 is the manufacturer's top-of-the-line motorcycle built in collaboration with BMW Motorrad and also represents the brand's racing heritage of over 35 years. Receiving its first major update earlier this year in India, the RR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 also comes with the Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) slipper clutch technology, improving performance on the street-fighter motorcycle.

Lino Stefanuto, Vice President, Beta Motor Argentina S. A., said, "Our association with TVS Motor Company has resulted in bringing superior quality products to the Argentinian market.  We are delighted to showcase these exciting products - each product is distinct and an apt combination of quality and technology. We strongly believe that they will each hold immense value for our customers in the country. "

0 Comments

TVS' portfolio in Argentina also includes the TVS RTR 160 4V, RTR 150 and TVS Rockz two-wheelers. The manufacturer will be introducing the offerings in phase-wise manner early next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125
Honda Activa 125
Honda
Activa 125
Honda Grazia
Honda
Grazia
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki
New Access 125
Okinawa Praise
Okinawa
Praise
Honda Aviator
Honda
Aviator
Hero Destini 125
Hero
Destini 125
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha
Fascino
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia
SR 125
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha
Cygnus Ray ZR
TAGS :
TVS Argentina TVS bikes TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TVS NTorq 125

Latest News

TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant CarAhead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant CarAhead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
New Horex VR6 Raw Revealed
New Horex VR6 Raw Revealed
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
More e-Rickshaws In India Than Battery Powered Cars In China
More e-Rickshaws In India Than Battery Powered Cars In China
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Images Leaked
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Images Leaked
2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Revealed
2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Revealed
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again; Details Here
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again; Details Here
Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers
Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 63,815 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 96,699 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 87,683 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.37 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 83,505 - 87,764 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ NA *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.02 - 1.17 Lakh *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 55,234 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
View More
x
Tata Tiago JTP: First Drive Review
Tata Tiago JTP: First Drive Review
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Hyundai Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Hyundai Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities