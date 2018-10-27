TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125

Hosur-based two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has announced the expansion of its product range in the Latin American market of Argentina with its new premium scooters and motorcycles. The manufacturer showcased its offerings at the Salon Internacional de la Motocicleta Argentina 2018 held in Buenos Aires, which include the TVS NTorq 125, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the TVS Apache RR 310 supersport offering. The company has tied up with Beta Motor in Argentina that will be the distributors for the TVS products, and will be assembling the two-wheelers in the industrial park of Tigre, Province of Buenos Aires and distributed through a network of over 100 dealers across the country.



Commenting on the unveil of the new products, TVS - Senior Vice President, International Business, R Dilip said, "We are optimistic about strengthening our presence in the Argentina market with the help of our distributors Beta Motor. Today, we are delighted to unveil these products at this prestigious Auto show. The TVS RR 310 is the most advanced offering in our product portfolio - a manifestation of our racing heritage and cutting-edge technology. With TVS NTorq 125, we have developed an attractive product for the youth of Argentina as the scooter is a great package of performance, style and smart features and finally TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 is a stylish proposition, offering an advanced feature within the segment. We are confident that all our products will be met with positive response across the country."



The TVS NTorq 125 is the company's flagship offering in the scooter segment and comes with sporty styling and performance, coupled with the segment first SmartXonnect technology, allowing the rider to connect their smartphone with the scooter.

Similarly, the RR 310 is the manufacturer's top-of-the-line motorcycle built in collaboration with BMW Motorrad and also represents the brand's racing heritage of over 35 years. Receiving its first major update earlier this year in India, the RR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 also comes with the Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) slipper clutch technology, improving performance on the street-fighter motorcycle.

Lino Stefanuto, Vice President, Beta Motor Argentina S. A., said, "Our association with TVS Motor Company has resulted in bringing superior quality products to the Argentinian market. We are delighted to showcase these exciting products - each product is distinct and an apt combination of quality and technology. We strongly believe that they will each hold immense value for our customers in the country. "

TVS' portfolio in Argentina also includes the TVS RTR 160 4V, RTR 150 and TVS Rockz two-wheelers. The manufacturer will be introducing the offerings in phase-wise manner early next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.