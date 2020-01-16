TVS Electric Scooter Spotted On Test

A highly camouflaged electric scooter prototype has been spotted undergoing test runs near TVS Motor Company's factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. According to a report, the prototype scooter spotted and filmed by an enthusiast, has the characteristic whine of an electric motor, and has even published a video of the prototype scooter undergoing test runs. And from the video, it's clear that the camouflaged test mule resembles the sharp and sporty styling of the TVS Creon concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

While the front apron of the test mule looks similar to the Creon concept, the tail section of the prototype on test is quite different from the concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The sharp tail section of the Creon concept is certainly distinctive and sporty, but if that same design has been incorporated in the prototype cannot be ascertained from the heavily camouflaged test mule. But it seems the design has been somewhat tweaked on the prototype, and has been replaced with a more conventional body, as well as tail section.

The TVS Creon electric scooter concept was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018

It's no secret that TVS Motor Company has been working on a range of electric two-wheelers. TVS officials have confirmed time and again, that an electric two-wheeler program has been underway. In fact, if at all, TVS' electric vehicle program is slightly delayed than originally anticipated when the company had announced its plans to introduce electric vehicles. Last year, TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan had confirmed that the first electric TVS two-wheeler will be unveiled by the end of the current financial year. That means, the first TVS electric scooter could very well be introduced within the next couple of months, or latest by March 2020.

The TVS Creon has a range of 80 km with a 0-60 kmph acceleration in 5.1 seconds

The TVS Creon concept, revealed at the Auto Expo 2018, features an electric motor with claimed acceleration figures of 0 to 60 kmph in under 5.1 seconds, and with a claimed range of 80 km on a single charge. The Creon's electric motor is powered by three lithium-ion batteries, and the power output is rated at 12 kW (16 bhp). And when it was unveiled as a concept, TVS announced that the Creon has fast-charging as well, offering 80 per cent of battery charging in just 1 hours. The Creon concept also featured state-of-the-art connectivity and diagnostic features, developed in collaboration with Intel. If the TVS NTorq 125 is any indication, the first electric scooter from TVS promises a lot, both in terms of performance, range, as well as connected features.

(Source: Electricvehicleweb.in)

