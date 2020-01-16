New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Electric Scooter Spotted On Test

The upcoming electric scooter from TVS Motor Company could be an advanced prototype based on the TVS Creon concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
An upcoming TVS scooter, believed to be an electric scooter, has been spotted on test

Highlights

  • TVS electric scooter prototype spotted on test
  • Camouflaged test mule doesn't reveal design details
  • Expected to be prototype based on TVS Creon concept

A highly camouflaged electric scooter prototype has been spotted undergoing test runs near TVS Motor Company's factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. According to a report, the prototype scooter spotted and filmed by an enthusiast, has the characteristic whine of an electric motor, and has even published a video of the prototype scooter undergoing test runs. And from the video, it's clear that the camouflaged test mule resembles the sharp and sporty styling of the TVS Creon concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

TVS

TVS Bikes

Apache RTR 200 4V

Apache RTR 160 4V

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160

Jupiter

Apache RR 310

Star City Plus

Sport

XL 100

Radeon

Scooty Pep Plus

Scooty Zest 110

Victor

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

While the front apron of the test mule looks similar to the Creon concept, the tail section of the prototype on test is quite different from the concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The sharp tail section of the Creon concept is certainly distinctive and sporty, but if that same design has been incorporated in the prototype cannot be ascertained from the heavily camouflaged test mule. But it seems the design has been somewhat tweaked on the prototype, and has been replaced with a more conventional body, as well as tail section.

tvs creon

The TVS Creon electric scooter concept was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018

It's no secret that TVS Motor Company has been working on a range of electric two-wheelers. TVS officials have confirmed time and again, that an electric two-wheeler program has been underway. In fact, if at all, TVS' electric vehicle program is slightly delayed than originally anticipated when the company had announced its plans to introduce electric vehicles. Last year, TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan had confirmed that the first electric TVS two-wheeler will be unveiled by the end of the current financial year. That means, the first TVS electric scooter could very well be introduced within the next couple of months, or latest by March 2020.

Also Read: TVS Creon Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018

tvs creon

The TVS Creon has a range of 80 km with a 0-60 kmph acceleration in 5.1 seconds

The TVS Creon concept, revealed at the Auto Expo 2018, features an electric motor with claimed acceleration figures of 0 to 60 kmph in under 5.1 seconds, and with a claimed range of 80 km on a single charge. The Creon's electric motor is powered by three lithium-ion batteries, and the power output is rated at 12 kW (16 bhp). And when it was unveiled as a concept, TVS announced that the Creon has fast-charging as well, offering 80 per cent of battery charging in just 1 hours. The Creon concept also featured state-of-the-art connectivity and diagnostic features, developed in collaboration with Intel. If the TVS NTorq 125 is any indication, the first electric scooter from TVS promises a lot, both in terms of performance, range, as well as connected features.

0 Comments

(Source: Electricvehicleweb.in)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 200 4V

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.08 - 1.37 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.03 - 1.14 Lakh *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 65,518 - 70,754 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 99,007 - 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 59,830 - 75,073 *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.46 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 60,980 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 56,213 - 61,234 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 - 46,604 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.32 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj, Triumph To Announce Alliance This Month
Bajaj, Triumph To Announce Alliance This Month
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities