TVS Completes Himalayan Highs Season 3

TVS recently concluded the third season of its popular Himalayan Highs event. 10 women and 2 men were selected from over 10,000 entries and had the opportunity to ride TVS Scooty Zest scooters from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to Khardung La, in Leh, Lakdakh. The ride spanned over 970 kilometres and 11 days with the riders touching 18,380 feet at Khardung La, one of the highest motorable passes in the world (not the highest though). There were more than 1 lakh enquiries this year and the 12 final riders were selected through many evaluation rounds which included psychological resilience and physical tests.

(TVS Himalayan Highs Season 3)

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs has completed its 3rd season which has been unequivocally a resounding success. #Feelthepower has been its credo and we have seen this in the way that the 12 riders have performed and how the TVS Zest 110 has responded yet again to the challenges of the Himalayas. It has celebrated the human spirit and prowess of the TVS Zest 110. We thank the vast numbers of the brand lovers who encouraged us through their support on social media. TVS Zest 110 has clearly shown that it has what it takes to take on any challenge, even a Himalayan challenge."

(TVS Himalayan Highs Season 3)

The final 12 riders, who were a part of the third edition of the TVS Himalayan Highs were Ashwini Pawar (Mumbai), Anjali Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh), Aashraya Suresh (Karnataka), Shagufta Khan (Mumbai), Vineeta Lohchab (Delhi), Riya Roy (West Bengal), Baishali Nath (Assam), Devaki P (Telangana), Milam Shah (Uttar Pradesh), Mohit Bhardwaj (Delhi), Andre Camara (Goa) and Anjali Manoharan (Kerala).

The Scooty Zest models which were used for the ride were more or less stock scooters. The only things that were changed were the air inlet pipes, whose paths were changed, so that water crossings became easier and a mesh cover was put on the engine cowl in order to prevent damage from pebbles and rocks. Rest, everything else remained the same as on a stock scooter.

