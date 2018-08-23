TVS Commuter Bike Launch Live Updates: Images, Prices, Features, Specifications

TVS is ready to launch its brand new 110 cc commuter motorcycle in India. It will be the latest addition to TVS' commuter motorcycle portfolio alongside the TVS Victor and the TVS Star City Plus.

TVS is pretty tight-lipped about its new commuter motorcycle as of now

TVS Motor Company will be launching an all-new commuter motorcycle today. As we told you earlier, it will be a 110 cc motorcycle which will be introduced alongside the TVS Victor and the TVS Star City in the company's commuter bike portfolio. Till now, TVS has been extremely tight-lipped about the details but the new motorcycle could be called the Radeon, which was the basis of the Phoenix 125 when it was first showcased as a concept model at the 2012 Auto Expo. The new motorcycle is expected to share its 110 cc with an existing product, in all likelihood, the TVS Victor, and is expected to share the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 9.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and maximum torque of 9.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: Exclusive: TVS To Launch All-New 110 cc Commuter Motorcycle

Sources in the company suggest that the new 110 cc TVS motorcycle is likely to have premium features, including an all-digital instrument panel, and like the TVS NTorq, could also boast of being smart connected, sporting features like a dedicated app, and satellite navigation connectivity.

Initial reports suggested that the new bike will be a 125 cc commuter as TVS does not have a model in that segment, but the company is looking to strengthen its 110 cc bikes portfolio in India. This particular segment has a lot of models with companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India having multiple models in the 100-110 cc segments.

Aug 23, 2018
There it is! The new TVS motorcycle, behind the curtains. Just waiting to be rolled out!
Aug 23, 2018
The stage is set for the launch of TVS' new commuter motorcycle. Team Carandbike is at the venue and we will be getting you live updates as the launch progresses.
Aug 23, 2018
TVS finally releases a teaser of the new bike to be launched. The fuel tank does look muscular, in the teaser image at least. Not much time before we get to see the new bike in the flesh.
Aug 23, 2018
Our sources in TVS have told us that the new bike will be a 110 cc model. It will be an addition to TVS' 110 cc line-up of the Victor and the Star City Plus. We will have more information for you as the launch progresses. We are as curious about this as you are!
Aug 23, 2018
Good morning ladies & gentlemen. TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its new commuter motorcycle in India. The company has been extremely tight-lipped about its new product. But we will be getting you all the live updates from the launch event and put a rest to this mystery. So hang on tight!
P.S: The pic that you see here is of the TVS Victor 110. We don't have any pics of the new bike as of now, but we will have them soon enough and share them with you too.