TVS Commuter Bike Launch Live Updates: Images, Prices, Features, Specifications

TVS Motor Company will be launching an all-new commuter motorcycle today. As we told you earlier, it will be a 110 cc motorcycle which will be introduced alongside the TVS Victor and the TVS Star City in the company's commuter bike portfolio. Till now, TVS has been extremely tight-lipped about the details but the new motorcycle could be called the Radeon, which was the basis of the Phoenix 125 when it was first showcased as a concept model at the 2012 Auto Expo. The new motorcycle is expected to share its 110 cc with an existing product, in all likelihood, the TVS Victor, and is expected to share the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 9.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and maximum torque of 9.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: Exclusive: TVS To Launch All-New 110 cc Commuter Motorcycle

Sources in the company suggest that the new 110 cc TVS motorcycle is likely to have premium features, including an all-digital instrument panel, and like the TVS NTorq, could also boast of being smart connected, sporting features like a dedicated app, and satellite navigation connectivity.

Initial reports suggested that the new bike will be a 125 cc commuter as TVS does not have a model in that segment, but the company is looking to strengthen its 110 cc bikes portfolio in India. This particular segment has a lot of models with companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India having multiple models in the 100-110 cc segments.

Catch all our live updates here