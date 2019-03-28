TVS Apache RTR Series Gets ABS Across Entire Range

TVS Motor Company is now offering ABS on its Apache RTR 160 range along with the RTR 180. The company has fitted the entire Apache RTR range with its third generation ABS which has been developed with a special algorithm derived from the company's learnings on the racetrack. TVS says that the new ABS allows the riders to find the quickest line around a corner. The RTR 200 always had optional ABS with rear-lift protection.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, "Since inception; TVS Apache series have revolutionised performance biking by introducing cutting edge technology from their factory racing versions. In 2011, we were the 1st manufacturer to introduce twin channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) on Apache RTR 180, in the Indian two-wheeler industry. In line with this tradition, today, we are delighted to announce the inclusion of Super Moto ABS across RTR 160; RTR 160 4V and RTR 180 versions. This one of a kind racing tuned ABS technology that ensures maximum dynamic performance along with cutting edge safety technology to our consumers. The motorcycles are already on sale in market to ensure proactive compliance to the regulatory requirement laid down by the Government of India."

TVS also launched the updated Apache RTR 160 2V with new features. The new model gets an all-new, back-lit speedometer, new seats and new handle-bar end dampeners for better stability. The refresh will sport new TVS Racing inspired graphics making it more appealing.

Model Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) TVS Apache RTR 160 front disc (drum) with ABS ₹ 85,510 TVS Apache RTR 180 with ABS ₹ 90,978 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) with ABS ₹ 89,785 TVS Apache RTR 200 (carb) with ABS ₹ 1,11,280

