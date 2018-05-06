TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition Gets New Colours

Introduced earlier this year, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 (phew!) has been updated with new colour options on offer. The popular 200 cc street-fighter was originally launched in a new black shade with red graphics, but now gets new colour schemes including grey and yellow, red and black; white and red, as well as matte black with red graphics. Apart from the new colours, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition brings a few other upgrades to the motorcycle without any changes in the price.

The 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 receives a bunch of upgrades including a flyscreen, new graphics, and the addition of a slipper clutch that TVS calls 'anti-reverse torque' unit. The latter features makes the Apache RTR 200 one of the most affordable motorcycles to get a slipper clutch, which the manufacturer states reduces clutch effort by 22 per cent and allows quicker upshifts.

(New colours for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition)

Apart from the visual changes, there are no mechanical changes on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The bike continues to use the 197.75 cc single-cylinder engine tuned to prodcue 20 bhp on the carb version, while the fuel-injected variant makes 20.5 bhp with better fuelling. Torque output remains the same at 18.1 Nm on either version. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear. TVS introduced Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) on the street-fighter recently.

Prices for the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V start at ₹ 95,685, going up to ₹ 1.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping ABS variant. The bike locks horns against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Yamaha FZ 25, and will also take on the upcoming Hero Xtreme 200R. Completing nearly two years in the market, the new colours should help keep the Apache 200 fresh amidst rivals.

