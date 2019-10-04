TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets Bluetooth-Enabled SmartXonnect Feature

TVS Motor Company has updated the popular-selling Apache RTR 200 4V with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect mobile app technology. The updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at ₹ 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is marginally higher than the current model. The Bluetooth connectivity feature allows users to connect their smartphones with the motorcycle with the digital instrument console displaying a number of functions including navigation, race telemetry, tour mode, lean angle mode, crash alert and call/SMS notification. The feature was first introduced on the TVS NTorq 125 scooter and the Apache RTR 200 4V becomes the second offering in the brand's family to the same. In addition, the updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will get an updated console and a gold finish racing chain.

The digital console on the TVS Apache 200 has been updated to show SmartXonnect information

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been developed with inputs from the company's racing arm, and the updated features are intended to further establish the Apache as a race machine. The new TVS SmartXonnect feature can be accessed by downloading the mobile app from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The system uses the gyroscopic sensor on the user's phone to record the rider's lean angle through the corners, which are then displayed on the digital console. The Race Telemetry works as a data recorder summarising all the essential data at the end of every race or ride. The Crash Alert System is a safety addition and will notify the rider's emergency contacts within three minutes when the bike senses a fall.

The SmartXonnect feature gets Race Telemetry, lean angle sensor a Crash Alert feature that will inform the emergency contacts if the system senses a fall



In terms of power, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to use the same BS4 compliant 197.75 cc single-cylinder motor, tuned for 20 bhp and 18.1 Nm of peak torque on the carburetted version. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with disc brakes at either end taking care of stopping power. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard on the motorcycle. The updated Apache will be available in black and white shades initially, with contrast racing decals and a fly screen.

While the BS6 versions aren't out yet, TVS is working on updating its product line-up to the stringent emission norms that will be applicable from April 2020. The Apache range has also been spied with cosmetic and feature revisions including a revised headlamp design with LED lighting. Expect the BS6 Apache to arrive in showrooms by early next year.

