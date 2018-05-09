TVS Motor Company has launched the Race Edition of the RTR 180 in India with the model priced at ₹ 83,233 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike will be offered in a Pearl White colour with race inspired graphics and has a disc brake at the front and at the rear as standard. Other features include a new 3D TVS logo on the fuel tank along with TVS racing branded stickering on the rim. Also, the RTR 180 Race Edition gets a faux carbon fibre body panel on the fuel tank and on the sides as well. Apart from that, the bike retains the full digital instrument console which has a blue backlight.

(TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition)

The instrument console has readout for speed, revs and also has a lap timer, 0-60 kmph speed recorder and service indicator along with other information display as well. Coming to the engine, the Apache RTR 180 uses the same engine as on the regular models. It is a 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 16.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and makes peak torque of 15.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Apache RTR 180 does the 0-60 kmph sprint in a shade under 5 seconds. TVS claims that the Apache RTR 180 has the best power-to-weight ratio amongst the bikes in the 180 cc segment.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition goes up against the Bajaj Pulsar 180.

