TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia

TVS Motor Company's distribution partner in Colombia is AKM Motors. The bike will have three colour options.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful 160 cc bike in India

  • TVS' distribution partner in Colombia is AKM Motors
  • TVS sells the Apache RTR 160 4V is other countries as well
  • It is the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle in India

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Colombia. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was introduced last year as a new-generation model, alongside the old Apache RTR 160 4V. It was an all-new bike, yes, and it boasts of TVS Racing DNA as well, tracing its roots to TVS Motor Company's very own six-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winning motorcycle, the RTR 165 Prototype. With a new 159.5 cc, four-valve, single cylinder engine which makes 16.6 bhp on the fuel-injected version (16.3 bhp on the carburetted variant), and 14.8 Nm of peak torque, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has the highest power figures in this segment.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

87,178 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

tvs apache rtr 160 4v first ride

(The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has top notch fit and finish)

Speaking at the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "In over 10 years of its existence, the TVS Apache RTR series has created phenomenal customer delight. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is an exciting addition to the TVS Apache RTR series. It is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in Colombia and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance. We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Colombia with its superior performance and dynamic racing look."

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has a top speed of 113 kmph and the 0-60 kmph sprint is done in 4.73 seconds. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes both in front disc and rear disc variant in the Colombian market. TVS will offer the RTR 160 4V is available in three colours which are Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. The distributions partners of TVS in Colombia are AKP Motors.

TVS bikes in India TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ABS

