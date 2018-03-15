TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 vs Suzuki Gixxer vs Honda CB Hornet 160R: Spec Comparison

TVS Motor Company has launched a sportier contender in the 160 cc premium sports bike segment with the new Apache RTR 16 4V. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new TVS Apache RTR 4V goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Honda CB Hornet 160R. All of these bikes come with sharp design, sporty styling and smart features that offer buyers a decent taste of performance and sporty riding dynamics. We take a closer look at the facts and figures and see which one of these motorcycles make for a smart buy, at least on paper.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful offering among all four bikes

Design and Styling

Design and styling will always be a subjective matter, but having said that, it's an undeniable fact that all four bikes on this the list are amazing looking motorcycles. All four models - the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, and Honda CB Hornet 160R come with a sporty naked street bike stance with chiselled tanks, sharp character lines, and stylish colour tones. The new Apache RTR 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 in particular shares their styling cues with their respective older siblings the Apache RTR 200 4V and the Pulsar NS 200. The Suzuki Gixxer and the Honda Hornet come with standalone design and styling, but both have been in the market for a while now, with the Gixxer technically being the oldest one of them all. All the bikes offer stylish dual tone finish in addition to single coat colour option as well and also come with muscular tank shrouds that add to their sporty character. However, the Hornet does come with the best-looking saree-guard.

Features and Equipment

The newbie TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is said to be born of the company's six-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (NMRC)-winning motorcycle, the Group B RTR 165. Being derived from a race bike, it gets a bunch of sporty equipment like - a double-cradle split synchro stiff frame design, telescopic front forks and rear monoshocks designed in coordination with Showa, alloy wheels with 270 mm petal disc brake up front and the option of either 130 mm drum or 200 mm petal disc brake from the rear wheel. TVS will offer the new Apache RTR 160 4V in two tyre options - road and off-road option. The front wheel is shod in 110 mm tubeless tyres, while the rear wheel gets 130 mm tubeless tyres as standard. Other features include - daytime running LED position lights, digital instrument console, a one-piece seat, and racing double barrel exhaust.

The Bajaj NS160 gets a perimetre frame and monoshocks with nitrox

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comes with the company's versatile perimeter frame, Telescopic front forks, and rear monoshocks with nitrox and alloy wheels. The front wheel is shod in 80 mm tubeless tyre and the rear wheel gets 110 mm tubeless rubber, while the braking duties are handled by 240 mm disc brake up front and 130 mm drum at the rear. The headlamp gets standard halogen lights with AHO (auto headlamp on) function, while the taillamp gets an LED unit, an analogue-digital instrument cluster and underbelly exhaust.

The Suzuki Gixxer, at the same time, comes with a diamond frame with single downtube chassis along with telescopic front forks, rear monoshock suspension and alloy wheels. The bike comes with the option - 266 mm front disc brake and drum brake at rear, and 266 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brake. The front wheel comes with a 110 mm tubeless tyre while the rear wheel gets a 140 mm tubeless tyre. The bike also gets halogen headlamp with AHO function, full-digital instrument console, LED taillamp, and chrome-tipped double barrel exhaust system.

The Suzuki Gixxer like its rivals also offer front and rear disc brakes

The Honda CB Hornet 160R also comes with a diamond frame with telescopic front forks, rear monoshocks, and alloy wheels that are shod in 100 mm tubeless tyre up front, and 140 mm tyre at the rear. Honda also offers three braking options on the CB Hornet, the base model with 276 mm disc brake ahead and drum brake at the rear, 276 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc and the top-spec model with Honda's CBS (combi braking system). On the features front, the bike gets standard halogen headlamp, X-shaped LED taillamp, full-digital instrument cluster, and more.

Engine Specifications

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a new 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve oil-cooled engine derived from the Group B RTR 165. The motor churns out a maximum power of 16.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6500 rpm. The carburetted version makes 16.2 bhp at 8000 rpm and the same amount of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS160 gets a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that makes 15.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Power on the Suzuki Gixxer comes from the same 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 14.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine here too is mated to a 5-speed gearbox sending power to rear wheel. The Honda CB Hornet 160R gets a 162.7cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.66 bhp at 8500rpm and 14.76Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Honda CB Hornet 160R comes with Honda CBS braking system

Price

Model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ₹ 81,490 – ₹ 89,990 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 ₹ 81,626 Suzuki Gixxer ₹ 77,015 – ₹ 80,929 Honda CB Hornet 160R ₹ 82,359 – ₹ 86,823

Conclusion

On paper, all the bikes seem to make a strong case for themselves and each one of them come with a strong USP. While on paper, despite it giving a miss to ABS, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V appears to offer a complete package, we would still like to pit the bikes against each other in real-world conditions before giving a final verdict. And that will also come soon, so keep watching this space.

