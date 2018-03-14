TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: All You Need To Know

With the launch of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has now added another motorcycle to its Apache family. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new Apache RTR 160 will be positioned above the existing Apache RTR 160, which is about ₹ 3000 cheaper. Up until the launch, TVS was extremely tight-lipped about the newest addition to its performance motorcycle line-up, but now we have all the information and here's everything you need to know about the new Apache RTR 160 4V.

Here's All You Need To Know About The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:

Like the more powerful Apache RTR 200 4V, the new Apache RTR 160 4V is also based on the TVS Draken concept motorcycle, which was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. The Apache RTR 160 4V is born of the company's 6 time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (NMRC) winning motorcycle, the Group B RTR 165. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in three variants, available with either a carburetor or Electric Fuel Injection (EFI). The base model comes with a carburetor and a front disc brake, the mid-variant comes with the addition of a rear disc brake, while the top-end model gets Fuel Injection. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a new 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 16.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6500 rpm. The carburetted version makes 16.2 bhp at 8000 rpm and the same amount of peak torque. The engine comes mated to 5-speed gearbox. With its maximum power output of 16.5 bhp, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful motorcycle in its class and boasts a top-speed of 114 kmph (EFI) and 113 kmph (Carb). The carburetted model can go from 0-60 kmph 4.73 seconds, while the fuel injected version does the same in 4.8 seconds. Visually, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 shares its styling cues with its elder sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V. For instance, the bike comes with similar edgy styling, muscular tank shrouds, headlamp cowl, and the all-black exhaust system. The Apache RTR 160 4V also comes with a bunch of new features like a one piece seat, new all-digital instrument panel, dual tone colour scheme in TVS' racing colours, chequered flag insignia decals on the tank, new side panels with Apache badging and more. TVS offers the bike in three colour options - Red with white side panels, Black with white side panels and Blue and White dual tone option. Being derived from a race bike, the Apache RTR 160 also gets a bunch of sporty equipment like - a double-cradle split synchro stiff frame design, telescopic front forks and rear monoshocks designed in coordination with Showa, alloy wheels with 270 mm petal disc brake up front and the option of either 130 mm drum or 200 mm petal disc brake from the rear wheel. TVS will offer the new Apache RTR 160 4V in two tyre options - road and off-road option. The front wheel is shod in 110 mm tubeless tyres, while the rear wheel gets 130 mm tubeless tyres as standard.

