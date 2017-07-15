TVS Apache RR 310S Spotted Testing With BMW G 310 R and Benelli TNT 300

From what we hear, the TVS Apache RR 310S might be launched in September 2017. It is said to be the most powerful motorcycle from TVS' stables and the company wants to ensure that the Apache RR 310S is the benchmark in its segment. And to ensure the same, TVS has been testing its upcoming motorcycle against the BMW G 310 R and the Benelli TNT 300. Both these motorcycles, though naked, will be the primary rivals of the Apache RR 310S. The spyshots that you see here are basically video grabs which show the Apache RR 310S filling up at a petrol pump while the other two bikes that you see are its competition.

(TVS Apache RR 310S spyshot)

The Apache RR 310S has been spotted testing many a times and TVS wants to make sure that the Apache RR310S ticks all the boxes and comes good on quality, compared to its rivals. It gets the same engine as the BMW G 310 R, which is a 313 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The engine will be paired to a six-speed gearbox and might get ABS as an option. While the G 310 R will come to India only next year, thankfully, we will not have to wait for the RR 310S for that long.

(TVS Apache RR 310S spotted testing)

One of the most interesting things about the TVS Apache RR 310S is its instrument cluster, which is vertical as opposed to being horizontal, which is the norm. Also, it will be the first ever TVS motorcycle to have a fairing. TVS will be treading on new waters with the new Apache RR 310S and the future does look bright for the motorcycle. Apart from the BMW G 310 R and the Benelli TNT 300, the Apache RR 310S will have the KTM RC 390 and the Honda CBR250R as its main rivals.

Source: Rushlane.com