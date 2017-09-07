TVS Apache RR 310S Launch Later This Year

TVS Motor Company will launch the much-awaited TVS Apache RR 310S before the end of the current calendar year. Speaking to CarandBike on the sidelines of the 57th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM), TVS Motor Company President and Chief Executive Officer K N Radhakrishnan said that the Apache RR 310S is almost production-ready and will be launched later this year. The Apache RR 310S is TVS' first full-faired motorcycle and shares its underpinnings with the BMW G 310 R, the smallest displacement BMW motorcycle, which is made in India by TVS.

The TVS Apache RR 310S is based on the BMW G 310 R, a bike jointly developed with BMW

The upcoming TVS Apache RR 310S is based on the TVS Akula Concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. The Apache RR 310S will be positioned as an entry-level sportbike, and will be the most powerful motorcycle in TVS' motorcycle line-up so far. Based on the jointly-developed BMW G 310 R's engine, the Apache RR 310 S will be powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 313 cc engine with a reverse cylinder layout - the intake pointing to the front and exhaust towards the rear of the engine.The counterbalanced engine will make around 34 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

There's no word yet on the expected pricing of the new bike. But considering it's locally manufactured and TVS's track record of making high-quality products at competitive prices, the upcoming Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced around or just under ₹ 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Apache RR 310S will be TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle and will carry forward the "TVS Racing DNA" which has been the mainstay of the company's marketing push for the Apache series.

