TVS Apache RR 310S Instrument Cluster Revealed

The upcoming TVS Apache RR 310S has been spotted testing numerous times on Indian roads. But this is the first time that we have got pictures of the instrument console on the first ever faired bike from TVS. And why is that a big deal, you would ask? Well, this the first time that we have seen a vertical-digital instrument cluster on an Indian motorcycle. As seen in the photographs, the white backlit LCD instrument console has been designed vertically rather than the regular horizontal instrument clusters that we have been accustomed to seeing. Even on premium bikes. Usually, a vertically stacked display is the preserve of adventure motorcycles or rally motorcycles which make for easy reading of the information on the go.

The information is displayed in an ascending manner. The first thing on top is the speed display. Next you have is the odometer/trip meter. Right below that is the digital clock followed by the fuel gauge and the engine temperature gauge. Then, you have a side-stand indicator and a gear position indicator as well. The rev-counter or the tachometer is again a vertical read-out which sticks to the right side of the display. The blacked out surrounds gets the tell-tale lamps for ignition, high-beam and so on. Also, we would be disappointed if the display did not offer information such as top speed, lap timer, 0-100 kmph time and so on.

The TVS Apache RR 310S makes use of the same engine as on the BMW G 310 R which is a singl-cylinder unit making 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox, which will be on the RR 310S as well. Also, the RR 310S will USD forks at the front similar to the BMW G 310 R.

The other interesting thing to know is that the RR 310S which was formerly known as the Akula, gets the rear-view mirrors and switch-gear from the other Apache motorcycles. Well, even in camouflage, the RR 310S looks good and the vertical display console has definitely caught our fancy. Now all that remains to be seen is when TVS does launch the motorcycle? We wish it to be sooner than later.



When launched, the TVS Apache RR310S will go up against the likes of KTM RC390, Honda CBR250R and so on.



