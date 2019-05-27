TVS Motor Company has introduced an updated version of the TVS Apache RR 310 and equipped it with a Race Tuned slipper clutch. According to TVS, the upgrade was necessary to enhance the riding experience, to provide rapid gear shifting with "low hand fatigue and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts, especially in corners." The new variant of the Apache RR 310 also gets minor styling upgrades, including a new colour - Phantom Black. The slipper clutch allows rapid downshifts preventing wheel hop and chain slip. The system is also engineered with an assist function through which the clutch plates lock tightly increasing the clutch engagement force and resulting in reduced clutch effort. Existing Apache RR 310 owners can also upgrade to the slipper clutch, which will be available as a TVS Racing accessory.

"We are excited to introduce the Race Tuned (RT) slipper clutch on the TVS Apache RR 310 and I am confident that our existing and new customers will appreciate this performance upgrade. The super-premium motorcycle, which is seen as an ultimate track weapon, originates from our racing pedigree and boasts of industry-first features. Equipping it with this technology is a natural progression for the bike. We also want to expand this experience to our existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers, who will appreciate the enhanced racing dynamics. The new styling upgrades accentuate the racing stance of the motorcycle and create customer delight," said KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni became the first owner of the 2019 TVS Apache RR 310

The TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a reverse-inclined double overhead cam (DOHC) liquid-cooled engine with additional oil cooling technology and mated to a six-speed gearbox. The 313 cc, single-cylinder engine has been developed jointly by TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad, and is also used in the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. The engine puts out 34 bhp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. According to TVS, the updated motorcycle also includes upgrades which improve "driveability, ride feel and reliability." Indian cricketer Mahender Singh Dhoni became the first proud owner of the new TVS Apache RR 310 with slipper clutch.

