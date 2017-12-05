TVS Apache RR 310: What To Expect

TVS Motor Company will launch its flagship motorcycle, the full-faired TVS Apache RR 310 on December 6, 2017. The Apache RR 310 has been developed by TVS and manufactured at the TVS factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. But it shares its underpinnings with the BMW G 310 R, BMW Motorrad's 300 cc naked street bike, which is the product of a joint venture and collaboration between TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad. But, what is the Apache RR 310? And will it be any different from the BMW G 310 R, which is also manufactured in the same factory and is already on sale in markets abroad? Here's a look at what you can expect from the latest sport bike from TVS - the Apache RR 310.

TVS Apache RR 310 ₹ 1.76 - 2.08 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310: Price Expectation

Design and Build Quality

The TVS Apache RR 310 will be a product designed in-house by the TVS design and engineering team. It will be the first full-faired motorcycle from the TVS stable and going with the way TVS Motor Company's past products in the Apache series have been executed, expect top notch build quality and finish on the Apache RR 310. It will be designed as a full-faired sport bike, but expect TVS to make the riding position and ergonomics suitable for everyday use, as well as the occasional racetrack duties.

Features and Equipment

We've already seen some of the equipment the TVS Apache RR 310 is going to offer from the numerous spy shots of the bike undergoing testing on public roads. Expect a feature rich experience, with an all-digital vertically stacked instrument panel which will have a wide range of data, including lap timers, like the one on the Apache RTR 200 4V. Headlights are expected to be full-LED projector lights and LED taillights as well. Expect all-new, high quality switchgear which will have easy ergonomics for intuitive use by the rider.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Launch Date Revealed

Engineering and Performance

The TVS Apache RR 310 will be powered by the same reverse-inclined, single-cylinder, 313 cc, four-valve, DOHC engine which makes around 34 bhp of maximum power at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. Like the BMW, the Apache RR 310 will also have a 6-speed transmission and high quality disc brakes gripped by four-piston calipers at the front wheel. The BMW G 310 R's kerb weight is around 158 kg, but expect the Apache RR 310 to be marginally heavier, at around 170 kg, due to the extra weight of the full fairing. Performance is likely to be similar to the BMW G 310 R, but the addition of the full fairing may give the Apache RR 310 a marginally better top speed. For comparison, the BMW G 310 R has a claimed maximum speed of 143 kmph, so expect the Apache RR 310 to have a maximum speed upwards of 150 kmph.

Pricing and Competition

We expect the TVS Apache RR 310 to be priced under or just around ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom). Even if TVS manages to price it between ₹ 1.8 lakh and ₹ 2.2 lakh, it will offer a superb alternative to the entry-level performance motorcycle segment and will compete with a wide range of motorcycles from the Mahindra Mojo, KTM 250 Duke, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Benelli 302 R and even the Bajaj Dominar.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Teased In New Video Ahead Of Debut

Variants and Market Positioning

The TVS Apache RR 310 will be positioned as a premium sport bike, designed with learnings from 35 years of TVS Racing experience. The TVS - BMW Motorrad collaboration has certainly put TVS Motor Company in a different league of global motorcycle manufacturers, whose products like the BMW G 310 R is being sold across the world, and in established markets like Europe and the US.

Positioned as a premium sport bike, we have no reason to believe that TVS will be offering a low-spec variant of the Apache RR 310 without ABS, so we expect a single, high-spec variant with ABS, which will be positioned as TVS Motor Company's brand new global product, targeted not just at the domestic market, but with an eye on TVS' global ambitions as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.