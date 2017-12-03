TVS Apache RR 310 Teased In New Video Ahead Of Debut

The wait is almost over for TVS Motor Company to officially unveil its most powerful and highly awaited offering, the Apache RR 310. The bike maker's new flagship motorcycle has been in the making for almost two years now and will be officially revealed on December 6. While we have seen numerous spy images, videos and renderings of the newest offering from TVS, the manufacturer has finally given a first glimpse of the all-new model in a new teaser video. The video for the first time reveals what the TVS Apache RR 310 will look like. With the debut just three days away, we certainly can't hold our excitement for the newest motorcycle in town.

TVS Apache RR 310 ₹ 1.76 - 2.08 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The all-new TVS Apache RR 310 started life as the Akula 310 at the 2016 Auto Expo and fans have been eagerly waiting ever since to sample the Indian two-wheeler maker's new track-focussed offering. The Apache RR 310 is said to be infused with the TVS Racing DNA and has been designed to tackle the city streets as well as the highway with ease. While the Akula was a carbon fibre rich track scorcher, previous test mules spied have hinted towards the Apache RR 310 getting a slightly more relaxed riding position, capable of hitting the track as well as tour for longer.

The short teaser video quite literally teases you with the right details, leaving you wanting for more. The front design looks sharp with the dual projector lamps and what looks like LED daytime running lights. The fiery red shade looks lovely and so does the devil's horn LED taillight, which makes a mild appearance. There are additional graphics on the fairing including the new moniker along with 'TVS Racing' on the bike.

The TVS Apache RR 310 will use a 313 cc single-cylinder engine developed by BMW

Under the fairing, the all-new TVS Apache RR 310 will be employing the BMW-engineered 313 cc single-cylinder engine. The motor also powers the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, making the Apache RR 310 the third bike to carry the same DNA. The engine though has been tuned much differently on the TVS over the BMWs for more aggressive performance. While power figures aren't out yet, expect the output to in excess of 30 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. The bike will employ a 6-speed gearbox.

Other details include gold finished USD forks up front, a monoshock suspension setup at the rear; disc brakes at the front and rear with ABS, and an all-digital instrument console. Upon launch, the TVS Apache RR 310 will be the fastest and most expensive motorcycle from the manufacturer to go on sale. The bike is expected to lock horns against the KTM RC 390, Bajaj Dominar, Mahindra Mojo and the likes.

