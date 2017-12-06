The TVS Apache RR 310, the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company, has been launched at a price of ₹ 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache RR 310 has been in development for over two years now, and is a progression from the TVS Akula concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. The Apache RR 310 has been positioned as an everyday, entry-level sportbike, which will serve multiple roles - that of a commuter, touring motorcycle and even occasional track bike. The RR 310 shares its underpinnings with the BMW G 310 R, a motorcycle also manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant, and a result of collaboration between TVS and BMW Motorrad. Bookings for the new Apache RR 310 will commence by the end of December, while deliveries are set to begin early next year.

TVS Apache RTR 310 2.18 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Apache RR 310 is powered by a four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined 312 cc engine which makes 33.5 bhp at 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7700 rpm. The reverse inclined engine has helped centralise the bike's mass with the engine closer to the front wheel, but a longer swingarm, yet with a short wheelbase. The steel trellis frame uses a split chassis design and is said to offer higher dynamic stiffness and better control and handling.

The TVS Apache RR 310 uses a range of top-notch components, including upside down Kayaba front forks, and a rear monoshock, also from Kayaba. Braking is handled by a 300 mm petal disc at the front, gripped by a radial caliper from Bybre and a 240 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS. The RR 310 employs a full-digital, vertically stacked instrument panel with multiple information display, including a lap timer. Lighting is taken care of by LED projector headlamps, an LED taillight, and even LED turn signals. Switchgear is high quality too, and uses sealed and non-contact switch modules, and also features a hazard light.

The bike's design was done in-house by the TVS design team, and the full fairing was designed after wind tunnel measurements for benchmarking aerodynamic targets and also employing computer fluid dynamics. TVS says as many as 200 different CFD iterations were done to achieve best-in-class aerodynamic performance. This has resulted in the bike having a better top speed than even the BMW G 310 R. TVS says actual top speed measured during testing is 163 kmph. According to TVS, TVS Racing's decades-long racing experience was employed in the development of the Apache RR 310, and real users tested and gave feedback on the bike's dynamics and performance during the development process.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is set to change the entry-level performance motorcycle segment with a superbly built, beautifully designed motorcycle with superior engineering. The Apache RR 310 will go up against a range of motorcycles in the domestic market, from the Mahindra Mojo, Bajaj Dominar, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390 and the Benelli 302 R. The bike is positioned as a global product from the TVS stable and will be available in a single-spec across global markets. The Apache RR 310 is available in two shades - red and matte black.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.