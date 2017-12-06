TVS Apache RR 310 India Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications & Price

TVS Motor Company will be bringing an end to a patient wait as it is all set to launch the Apache RR 310 in a few hours from now. The company's new flagship motorcycle has been in the works for a while now and started life as the famed TVS Akula 310 concept at the 2016 Auto Expo and has been derived from TVS' decades of experience on the track. Since then, the model has seen a plethora of changes and will be the company's most powerful offering. No to forget, it will also be the first fully faired motorcycle from the manufacturer. Let us look at what we know so far about the TVS Apache RR 310.

A host of test mules and spy shots have given us a fair idea of what the TVS Apache RR 310 looks like. The full faired motorcycle gets a nose down-tail up design and has been developed by a track performer as well as an everyday commuter. The bike is expected to be equipped with LED projector lens headlamps and DRLs, while the rear boasts of the devil's horn shaped LED taillights. The motorcycle will also be coming with a vertically stacked instrument console that gets a host of information.

Behind the fairing, the TVS Apache RR 310 will be a using a 313 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection. The motor has been derived from BMW, which employs this unit on the G 310 R and GS models. The bike is also expected to get USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension and disc brakes at either ends. We expect TVS offer ABS right from the standard on the bike. The Apache RR 310 also gets a completely new trellis frame.

Prices are expected be extremely competitive on the India-made TVS Apache RR 310. THe bike competes against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Bajaj Dominar, Mahindra Mojo, Benelli 302 R in the segment. Expect prices to a little over Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom), but we will have to wait until the price announcement later today to reveal the prices. More clarity on the delivery period and production details will be available after the launch.

