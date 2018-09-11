TVS Apache Reaches 3 Million Sales Milestone Since Launch

TVS Motor Company announced that its motorcycle brand, TVS Apache has crossed a sales milestone of 3 million units since its launch back in 2005. According to the company, the TVS Apache series of motorcycles is one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the country. The TVS Apache spans across two categories - Naked and Super Sports. This includes RTR series that has the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 180, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. On the Super Sport front, the brand introduced TVS Apache RR 310 as their first entrant into the RR category.

(TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition) Advertisement

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: TVS Posts 8 Per Cent Overall Growth

K.N. Radhakrishnan, President and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, "The 3 million milestone is special as it confirms that our ever-growing customer base of racing enthusiasts has taken warmly to our two new offerings, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RR 310. This also presents me with an opportunity to express gratitude to the team behind TVS Apache whose tireless work on the products has ensured that the brand has created an international appeal."

(TVS Apache RR 310)

Also Read: TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched

In the month of August 2018, TVS had total sales of 3, 43,217 units as compared to 3, 17,563 units sold in August 2017, which is a growth of 8 per cent. This includes the total sales and exports of two-wheelers and three-wheelers from the company. Moreover, the company sold 3, 30,076 units in August 2018 as compared to 3, 09,146 units in August 2017, registering a growth of 7 per cent. The domestic two-wheeler sales recorded a marginal growth of 2 per cent from 2, 70,544 units in August 2017 to 2, 75,688 units in August 2018. The scooter sales grew by 11 per cent from 1, 14,354 units in August 2017 to 1, 26,676 units in August 2018. The motorcycles sales showed robust growth, of 18 per cent with sales increasing from 1, 11,927 units in August 2017 to 1, 31,743 units in August 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.