TVS Announces Winners Of First-Ever TVS NTorq Call Of Design Contest

The NTorq designed by Evanka Thimmiah from Strate School of Design won the first prize

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company concluded its maiden edition of the TVS NTorq 125 Call Of Design Contest today. The competition saw 20 design institutes participating from across the country with six designs making it to the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for the final round. After much scrutiny, it was Evanka Thimmiah from Strate School of Design, Bengaluru that took the top honours for her rendition of the TVS NTorq 125 scooter. The winner gets a cash prize of ₹ 30,000 and the TVS NTorq 125.

TVS Ntorq 125 64,863 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Coming in second was Anoop Nellikalayil from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar who bagged the first runner up prize, followed by Mr. Siddharth Sangwan from Industrial Design Center, IIT, Bombay, and Mr. Sachin Sing Tensing from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar who were announced as the joint third runners up. Coming in the finals were Daniel Ray Philip from Strate School of Design, Bengaluru with the MotoGP Edition and Siddhesh Bhogale from MIT Institute of Design, Pune with the Dakar Edition.

The winners of the TVS Call Of Design Contest

As part of the Call of Design Contest, the shortlisted students were given the opportunity to create their designs into real world iterations from digital/paper renderings. The selection process was further split into two categories with the viewer's choice award where NTorq owners and enthusiasts judged the 10 entries on social media. The winning entry turned out to be that of Rajat Kushwaha from IIT IDC.

Evanka Thimmiah from Strate School of Design, receives her prize from KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company

The TVS NTorq Call of Design Contest saw over 300 students from the top 20 design schools in participation. The Contest also invited auto journalists to submit their entries and our friends Bilal Firfiray (Bikewale), Akshay Chitwar (Powerdrift) and Shoeb Kalania (Indian Autos Blog) bagged the top honours.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.