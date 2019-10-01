New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Announces Road Assistance Program For RR 310 Owners

The Roadside Assistance Program will be offered free for new customers of the TVS Apache RR 310 for one year after the purchase.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
TVS announces Roadside Assistance program for TVS Apache RR 310 customers

Highlights

  • The Roadside Assistance Program will be free new customers for a year
  • Existing RR 310 owners can avail of the RSA program for an annual fee
  • Rs. 999 to be charged annually for the RSA program after the first year

TVS Motor Company has announced a new Roadside Assistance Program (RSA) for the TVS Apache RR 310 customers in India. The program is the first in its category and will offer unlimited kilometres of both towing and mechanical services of road side assistance for an entire year for new as well as existing customers of the RR 310. The "Limitless Assist - RSA" will ensure that RR 310 owners get quick and hassle-free service assistance in the event of any unexpected breakdown of the motorcycle.

Also Read: 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Slipper Clutch Review

TVS Apache RR 310

2.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RR 310

The program is effective from October 2019, and will be offered free of cost to new customers of the TVS Apache RR 310 for a period of one year, which can be later renewed at an annual fee of ₹ 999. Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also avail of the program with the payment of ₹ 999 annual fee. The renewal of the Limitless Assist - RSA program can be done through select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships across the country.

The roadside assistance program will be available through a 24x7 helpline for ensuring last mile assistance. Customers can use a dedicated toll-free number for the RSA program by dialling 1800 258 7111. The RSA program will offer towing facility (in case of mechanical or accidental breakdown), onsite mechanical assistance and also taxi benefits for customers. The program also includes support for tyre, battery and key loss, as well as fuel assistance and message relay.

0 Comments

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company and is made on the common platform 313 cc engine developed in collaboration with BMW Motorrad. The Apache RR 310 was launched in December 2017, and TVS already has given it some subtle updates, including the introduction a race-tuned slipper clutch earlier this year, in addition to heavier bar-end weights, a new chain roller system and other minor cosmetic updates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RR 310 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS
Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.44 Lakh *
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.49 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 2.11 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]
Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]
₹ 2.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.75 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities