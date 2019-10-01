TVS Announces Road Assistance Program For RR 310 Owners

TVS Motor Company has announced a new Roadside Assistance Program (RSA) for the TVS Apache RR 310 customers in India. The program is the first in its category and will offer unlimited kilometres of both towing and mechanical services of road side assistance for an entire year for new as well as existing customers of the RR 310. The "Limitless Assist - RSA" will ensure that RR 310 owners get quick and hassle-free service assistance in the event of any unexpected breakdown of the motorcycle.

TVS Apache RR 310 2.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The program is effective from October 2019, and will be offered free of cost to new customers of the TVS Apache RR 310 for a period of one year, which can be later renewed at an annual fee of ₹ 999. Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also avail of the program with the payment of ₹ 999 annual fee. The renewal of the Limitless Assist - RSA program can be done through select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships across the country.

The roadside assistance program will be available through a 24x7 helpline for ensuring last mile assistance. Customers can use a dedicated toll-free number for the RSA program by dialling 1800 258 7111. The RSA program will offer towing facility (in case of mechanical or accidental breakdown), onsite mechanical assistance and also taxi benefits for customers. The program also includes support for tyre, battery and key loss, as well as fuel assistance and message relay.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company and is made on the common platform 313 cc engine developed in collaboration with BMW Motorrad. The Apache RR 310 was launched in December 2017, and TVS already has given it some subtle updates, including the introduction a race-tuned slipper clutch earlier this year, in addition to heavier bar-end weights, a new chain roller system and other minor cosmetic updates.

