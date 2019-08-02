New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Announces MotoSoul Bikers Festival; To Be Held In October 2019

TVS Motor Company will organise a biking festival called 'MotoSoul' which will be held in Vagator, Goa in October 2019. It will be the first of its kind effort from TVS and TVS Racing.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The TVS MotoSoul event will have racing and adventure activities as well

Highlights

  • TVS MotoSoul will be held on October 18-19 in Goa
  • TVS intends to make the MotoSoul into an annual bikers' festival
  • It will be organised by TVS and TVS Racing together

TVS and TVS Racing will come together and organise a bikers' festival called the 'MotoSoul' in Vagator, Goa on October 18 and 19. It will be a global event and the idea behind the festival is to establish a strong connect between the Apache Owners Group and other performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the world. TVS says that MotoSoul will be annual event with the 2019 edition being the first one. The MotoSoul will host an array of racing and adventure activities along with interactive sessions with racing champions from India and abroad and will have personnel from TVS R&D for discussions and solving queries as well.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100 Launched In India

TVS

TVS Bikes

Apache RTR 160 4V

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 200 4V

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Radeon

Sport

Jupiter

Star City Plus

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

XL HD

Commenting on the new initiative Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said "MotoSoul is our flagship initiative to create a differentiated platform for our global brand - TVS Apache. The brand has built a strong community of over 3.5 million customers across the globe with our differentiated customer experience initiatives such as Apache Owners Group, Apache Racing Experience & Apache Pro Performance. MotoSoul is a culmination of the Apache Owners experience as well as an opportunity for global performance motorcycle enthusiasts to experience our products, interact with our racers, experts, and be united by their passion for motorcycling."

0 Comments

The event will also witness a bunch of fun activities including gala nights on both days. Plus, TVS will showcase new products and models from its line-up at the event. The company has already begun early bird registrations on the TVS Apache website. We expect MotoSoul to be organised on the lines of Rider Mania from Royal Enfield and the India Bike Week (IBW). Premium motorcycle brands such as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Ducati and BMW too have their own owners meet and greet along with curated rides but this is perhaps the first instance of a mass market two-wheeler manufacturer to be actually organising a bikers' festival with the intention of turning it into an annual event and not just a one-off thing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 160 4V

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 1.1 Lakh *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 66,605 - 69,330 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.02 - 1.17 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.46 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 89,418 - 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 53,538 - 59,977 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 62,452 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.32 Lakh *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 - 46,604 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities