TVS Announces MotoSoul Bikers Festival; To Be Held In October 2019

TVS and TVS Racing will come together and organise a bikers' festival called the 'MotoSoul' in Vagator, Goa on October 18 and 19. It will be a global event and the idea behind the festival is to establish a strong connect between the Apache Owners Group and other performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the world. TVS says that MotoSoul will be annual event with the 2019 edition being the first one. The MotoSoul will host an array of racing and adventure activities along with interactive sessions with racing champions from India and abroad and will have personnel from TVS R&D for discussions and solving queries as well.

Commenting on the new initiative Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said "MotoSoul is our flagship initiative to create a differentiated platform for our global brand - TVS Apache. The brand has built a strong community of over 3.5 million customers across the globe with our differentiated customer experience initiatives such as Apache Owners Group, Apache Racing Experience & Apache Pro Performance. MotoSoul is a culmination of the Apache Owners experience as well as an opportunity for global performance motorcycle enthusiasts to experience our products, interact with our racers, experts, and be united by their passion for motorcycling."

The event will also witness a bunch of fun activities including gala nights on both days. Plus, TVS will showcase new products and models from its line-up at the event. The company has already begun early bird registrations on the TVS Apache website. We expect MotoSoul to be organised on the lines of Rider Mania from Royal Enfield and the India Bike Week (IBW). Premium motorcycle brands such as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Ducati and BMW too have their own owners meet and greet along with curated rides but this is perhaps the first instance of a mass market two-wheeler manufacturer to be actually organising a bikers' festival with the intention of turning it into an annual event and not just a one-off thing.

