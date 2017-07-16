TVS Zooms Past Hero MotoCorp To Become Second Largest Scooter Maker For Q1 FY18

TVS Motor Company has emerged as the second largest scooter manufacturer in India, overtaking Hero MotoCorp for the first quarter of FY2018 (April-June 2017). TVS managed to sell 2, 49,077 scooters while Hero sold 2, 09,790 units which is 39,287 units less than TVS' total sales. TVS sold 1, 83,805 units in the first quarter of FY17 and with the numbers in for Q1 FY18, the company has managed to grow by a decent 35.51 per cent over the year. At the same time, Hero MotoCorp saw a small slump, to the tune of 0.51 per cent in its scooter sales over the same period last year. As far as scooter manufacturers in India go, only Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra Two Wheelers saw a slump in their sales figures in Q1 sales figures in FY18.

(TVS displaces Hero MotoCorp to become the second largest scooter manufacturer for Q1 FY18)

Scooter Sales in India For April-June 2017

Scooter Manufacturer Apr-June 16 Apr-June 17 Difference in percentage Honda Two Wheelers 7,97,114 9,73,725 22.15 TVS Motor Company 1,83,805 2,49,077 35.51 Hero MotoCorp 2,10,876 2,09,790 -0.51 Yamaha 1,03,179 1,09,476 6.10 Suzuki 56,424 89,323 58.30 Piaggio 7,107 13,572 90.9 Mahindra Two Wheelers 13,883 2,727 -80.35

As the table shows, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) is still ruling the roost and is way ahead in terms of sales with over 9.70 lakh units sold, showing a growth of 22.15 per cent. TVS and Hero are in second and third spot. The Japanese manufacturer duo of Yamaha and Suzuki too had a decent showing with over a lakh units sold and over 56,000 units sold respectively.

Piaggio, which is perhaps the only premium scooter manufacturer with the Vespa 125, Vespa 150 and the Aprilia SR 150 in its portfolio, too saw a growth of more than 90 per cent over last financial year's first quarter. The overall units sold though are much less at 13,572. The sales of Mahindra Two Wheelers went down by a massive 80 per cent.

These figures show that the scooter market in India is only going to grow, at least for the next few years. The relative ease and practicality of a scooter is what has always drawn the customers and will continue to do so.



Source: ET Auto

Data courtesy: SIAM