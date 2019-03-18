New Cars and Bikes in India

Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co to reopen Ohio plant in a tweet on Saturday, ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze.

The GM LordTown plant is one of the 5 plants in USA to end production this year

  • The LordTown Plant of GM has ended the production of Chevy Cruze
  • It is one of the 5 US plants which will cease production by end 2019
  • President Trump also said that Toyota is investing $ 13.5 Billion in USA

The last Cruze rolled off the assembly line a week ago on Wednesday at GM's plant in Lordstown, Ohio, the first of five plants in North America to end production this year and ending U.S. production of the Cruze.

In a tweet, Trump said “Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!”

Trump added “Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!”

Over five years Toyota plans to invest nearly $13 billion.

GM did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Saturday.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

