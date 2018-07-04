Trump Threatens To Bring Other Motorcycle Brands Into The US

US President Donald Trump has once again targeted Harley-Davidson, criticising the American motorcycle manufacturer of moving some of its production out of the US. In a latest tweet, President Trump has said that his administration is talking to other motorcycle manufacturers who want to move to the United States. Trump has repeatedly criticised Harley-Davidson in the last few weeks, and more so, after Harley-Davidson decided to shift some of its motorcycle production out of the US, following retaliatory tariffs by the European Union.

In the latest tweet, President Trump has said, "Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the US, my Administration is working with other motorcycle companies who want to move into the US. Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7 per cent in 2017. The US is where the action is!"

Trumph has been repeatedly bashing Harley-Davidson following the American motorcycle manufacturer's announcement to move some of its production out of the US. Harley-Davidson maintains that retaliatory tariffs in Europe will make US-made motorcycles expensive, with the average cost of per motorcycle increasing by around $2,200. The EU imposed the tariffs in retaliation to the Trump Administration's increased duties on steel and aluminium imports, which was an effort by the US government to protect domestic jobs. On its part, Harley-Davidson maintains that no production will actually be moved into Europe as a result of the tariffs, and the company is just considering increasing overseas production in the existing H-D plants in Brazil, India and Australia.

