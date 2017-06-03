Triumph To Supply Moto2 Engines From 2019

Triumph has been chosen as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2 World Championship from 2019, replacing Honda which currently supplies these engines. Triumph has signed a three-year agreement with Dorna - the commercial rights holder of MotoGP - to supply a dedicated race tuned 765 cc Triumph triple engine, based on the powerplant from the all-new 2017 Triumph Street Triple. The new engine is a significant development of the race-winning Daytona 675R powerplant that has powered supersports wins at the Isle of Man TT, Daytona 200 and British Supersports Championships in 2014 and 2015.

"This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersports race winning triple engines. We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2 teams, riders and fans," said Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles.

Triumph to supply 765 cc engine for Moto2

Triumph's deal to supply Moto2 engines has been expected for some time now, and the 765 cc in-line three, race tuned version will replace Honda's four-cylinder CBR 600RR engine that has powered Moto2 since the class was launched in 2010. Triumph's Moto2 engine is based on the highest specification 765 cc powerplant from the 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS, with some modifications. It gets a modified cylinder head with revised inlet and exhaust ports for optimised gas flow. Titanium valves and stiffer valve springs are used for increased rpm. It also gets a tuneable race developed slipper clutch, Magneti Marelli developed race specific ECU, and a taller first gear ratio.



Triumph is all set to launch the 2017 Street Triple in India, which features the new 765 cc in-line three engine. The new engine delivers the highest ever level of performance for a Street Triple; delivering power of 122 bhp @ 11,700rpm and 77 Nm of torque @ 10,800rpm in the top-spec RS variant. It has more than 80 new parts compared to the previous generation engine, including an increase to the bore and stroke. Triumph will first launch the Street Triple S variant in India, which makes 111 bhp; the RS variant, which we have already ridden, is expected to be launched by the end of the year.