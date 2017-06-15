Triumph To Step Up Local Assembly In India

British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles is accelerating assembly operations in India, with 90 per cent of its products sold here to be locally produced by 2018. The company, which rolled out the all-new Street Triple S in the country a few days ago, priced at Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), sells 16 models across five different categories in India with only 20 per cent of them assembled at its Manesar plant. Triumph currently assembles the new Street Triple, Bonneville range and the Tiger 800 adventure tourer in India.

"We are looking at local assembly of 90 per cent of our product portfolio by next year," Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director Vimal Sumbly told reporters here.

Triumph, which follows June-May fiscal, expects nearly 200 units to be locally produced in the ongoing year. Most of the company's products are imported from Thailand and the UK. The new bike, Street Triple S, will be assembled at the company's Manesar plant. Sumbly said the company expects to sell close to 250-300 units of the bike in the current year.

"We are emphasising on Made in India, and next year, we will have around 1,200 units locally produced," Sumbly added. "We expect to sell in the range of 1,200-1300 units during the year and out of that, Street Triple S is likely to account for 250-300 units."

(2017 Triumph Street Triple S) The company has already started taking booking for the model and deliveries from its 14 dealerships are expected to begin from the next week. The new Street Triple S is powered by a new 765-cc in-line three engine and comes with switchable traction control and DRL headlights. It is also equipped with ABS, various riding modes and LCD instrument pack.



Currently, Triumph locally assembles more than a fourth of its models sold in India. Triumph entered the Indian market in November 2013 and has sold over 3,500 bikes so far. Last year alone, Triumph sold around 1200 bikes, with the bulk of sales coming from the modern classic range - which include the Triumph Street Twn, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Thruxton R and Bonneville Bobber. The Triumph Street Twin is the largest selling model and is assembled in India as well.