Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit

Triumph Motorcycles is organising its first-ever track training program in India, called the Triumph Track Experience, at the Buddh International Circuit on April 26, 2019. The first ever track riding experience is open to existing Triumph owners, and is open for the Triumph Street Triple, Speed Triple, Daytona and Triumph Thruxton R customers. The Triumph Track Experience (TTE) will train participants on motorcycling nuances enabling them to ride better and faster on the circuit along with imparting technical know-how on setting up their motorcycles.

The training will be conducted by three-time JK Tyre Motorsport champion and custom bike builder Vijay Singh Ajairajpura of Rajputana Customs motorcycles. In addition to getting training on how to ride on the racetrack, participants will also get track time at the BIC to put the skills learnt to practice. Participants will get a certificate of completion at the end of the event. The event will cover practical as well as theory sessions, addressing the technical queries of the participants. Seats for the first track experience are filling in fast, and registrations will close on April 25, 2019.

Triumph has a legacy of motorcycles that have proved at various motorsport events across the globe, and the current Moto2 class. The single engine Moto2 class has the Triumph 765 cc triple engine as the single engine supplier for the Moto2 event starting this year.

The Triumph Track Experience has been a much awaited track riding experience from a lot of Triumph customers in India, and will be the first track training event in India, and joins the list of Triumph's customer-focussed experiential events like the Triumph Tiger Training Academy and Triumph Tiger Trails.

