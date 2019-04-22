New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit

Triumph Motorcycles is organising the first-ever track training experience for Triumph owners at the Buddh International Circuit on April 26, 2019.

View Photos
Triumph Motorcycles will be organising the first track experience session in India

Highlights

  • The first Triumph Track Experience will be held on April 26
  • Seats are filling in fast and registrations close on April 25
  • Designed for Street Triple, Speed Triple, Daytona and Thruxton R owners

Triumph Motorcycles is organising its first-ever track training program in India, called the Triumph Track Experience, at the Buddh International Circuit on April 26, 2019. The first ever track riding experience is open to existing Triumph owners, and is open for the Triumph Street Triple, Speed Triple, Daytona and Triumph Thruxton R customers. The Triumph Track Experience (TTE) will train participants on motorcycling nuances enabling them to ride better and faster on the circuit along with imparting technical know-how on setting up their motorcycles.

The training will be conducted by three-time JK Tyre Motorsport champion and custom bike builder Vijay Singh Ajairajpura of Rajputana Customs motorcycles. In addition to getting training on how to ride on the racetrack, participants will also get track time at the BIC to put the skills learnt to practice. Participants will get a certificate of completion at the end of the event. The event will cover practical as well as theory sessions, addressing the technical queries of the participants. Seats for the first track experience are filling in fast, and registrations will close on April 25, 2019.

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Tiger 800

Bonneville Bobber

Street Twin

Rocket III Roadster

Street Triple RS

Tiger 1200

Speedmaster

Street Scrambler

Bonneville T120

Bonneville T100

Street Triple S

Thunderbird

Thruxton R

Tiger Explorer XCx

Triumph has a legacy of motorcycles that have proved at various motorsport events across the globe, and the current Moto2 class. The single engine Moto2 class has the Triumph 765 cc triple engine as the single engine supplier for the Moto2 event starting this year. A slightly street-oriented engine is used in the Triumph Street Triple ₹

0 Comments

The Triumph Track Experience has been a much awaited track riding experience from a lot of Triumph customers in India, and will be the first track training event in India, and joins the list of Triumph's customer-focussed experiential events like the Triumph Tiger Training Academy and Triumph Tiger Trails.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Tiger 800 with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800
BMW 750 GS
BMW
750 GS
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda
CRF1000L Africa Twin
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
TAGS :
Triumph Track Experience Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Track Experience BIC

Latest News

Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit
Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit
2019 Honda CBR650R Launched At Rs. 7.7 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R Launched At Rs. 7.7 Lakh
2019 Bajaj Dominar To Get 2 New Colours, Showcased In New TVC
2019 Bajaj Dominar To Get 2 New Colours, Showcased In New TVC
Yamaha May Be Developing Turbo-Charged Parallel-Twin
Yamaha May Be Developing Turbo-Charged Parallel-Twin
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
Royal Enfield Enters South Korea; Commences Operations With 3 Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Enters South Korea; Commences Operations With 3 Motorcycles
Skoda Introduces EasyBuy Buyback Program For The Superb In India
Skoda Introduces EasyBuy Buyback Program For The Superb In India
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Upcoming Hyundai Venue: All You Need To Know
Upcoming Hyundai Venue: All You Need To Know
McLaren Enters Multi-Year Deal With IMSA Sportscar Championship
McLaren Enters Multi-Year Deal With IMSA Sportscar Championship
Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report
Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report
New York Auto Show 2019: Kia HabaNiro Electric SUV Concept Unveiled
New York Auto Show 2019: Kia HabaNiro Electric SUV Concept Unveiled
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12.83 - 16.19 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.68 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 8.02 Lakh *
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
₹ 23.22 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.78 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 9.18 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 10.37 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 9.22 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.75 Lakh *
Triumph Thunderbird
Triumph Thunderbird
₹ 15.32 - 17.81 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
₹ 19.86 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities