New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year

The new Triumph Speed Twin will be the next motorcycle launch from Triumph Motorcycles India, followed by the Triumph Scrambler 1200.

View Photos
The Triumph Speed Twin is expected to be the next launch from Triumph Motorcycles

Highlights

  • The Triumph Speed Twin will be the next launch from Triumph India
  • The Speed Twin will be followed by the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC
  • Triumph may launch the Tiger 800 XCA, as well as Street Triple R

The Triumph Speed Twin will be launched in March 2019, Carandbike has learnt, followed by the Scrambler 1200 and two more launches - possibly variants of existing models. The Speed Twin is based on the Triumph Thruxton R, and is the latest, all-new addition to the Triumph Bonneville family. The Speed Twin combines the performance of the Thruxton R, with the easy ride-ability of the Bonneville T120. It gets an upright riding position, but has sporty handling combined with contemporary custom styling. The Speed Twin will be the next introduction to Triumph India's Bonneville family and is expected to be priced at around ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Ride Review

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Tiger 800

Street Twin

Tiger 1200

Street Scrambler

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Rocket III Roadster

Speedmaster

Bonneville T100

Bonneville T120

Thunderbird

Street Triple S

Tiger Explorer XCx

Thruxton R

Scrambler 1200

cv7ije14

The Speed Twin has dollops of pulling power and the meat of the bike's performance is in the low and mid-range

"We have a very busy calendar from here onwards. Every month, we will be launching a new product, going forward for the next 2-3 months. Of course, Speed Twin is next on the cards, and then the Scrambler 1200 is part of the plan," Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India told Carandbike on the sidelines of the new Street Twin and Street Scrambler launch in New Delhi.

The Speed Twin shares the high power Bonneville 1200 cc engine with the Thruxton R. The engine makes 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 4,950 rpm. What is different is that the Speed Twin gets lighter engine components, including a magnesium cam cover, and revised clutch assembly. The chassis has been revised as well, and gets lighter downtubes and a new sub-frame, and there are lighter body components including lighter cast alloy wheels, and brushed aluminium body parts. The Speed Twin's engine is lighter than the Thruxton R's by 2.5 kg and overall, the new Speed Twin is lighter than the Thruxton R by 7 kg.

"I think modern classics are well represented, currently we have seven offerings in the classic segment, lot of people won't realise that there are seven models from one brand in one segment, but I think we are very well placed in the modern classic segment. With these additions and the new products coming in, that should be good enough for this segment."

"The focus perhaps is to have all the three broad segments gunning for us, so the Street Triples on one side, the urban segment, and the adventure segment coming together. So, I think we'll have something or the other happening across all segments," added Farooq.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 First Ride Review

14le6nqs

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be launched after the Speed Twin

0 Comments

The Triumph Speed Twin will be followed by the Triumph Scrambler 1200, and Triumph India is also expected to extend the Tiger range in the adventure segment. The next Tiger to be introduced will possibly be the top-spec variant of the Tiger 800 model, the Triumph Tiger 800 XCA. What could also be introduced is another addition in the roadster segment, possibly the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple, the Street Triple R, which has so far not been introduced in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Tiger 800 with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800
BMW 750 GS
BMW
750 GS
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda
CRF1000L Africa Twin
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
TAGS :
Triumph Speed Twin Triumph Motorcycles New Triumph Launches

Latest News

Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23
40 Countries Barring India, US & China Agree To Have Automatic Braking On New Cars
40 Countries Barring India, US & China Agree To Have Automatic Braking On New Cars
Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing For The First Time
Nippon And Blue Bird Automotive Launch New Car Refinish Service In India
Nippon And Blue Bird Automotive Launch New Car Refinish Service In India
TVS Star City+ 'Kargil Edition' Launched At Rs. 54,399
TVS Star City+ 'Kargil Edition' Launched At Rs. 54,399
F1: 2019 Mercedes-AMG W10 Formula 1 Car Unveiled
F1: 2019 Mercedes-AMG W10 Formula 1 Car Unveiled

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 11.52 - 14.07 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 8.02 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 9.12 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.68 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
₹ 23.22 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.78 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 9.22 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 10.37 Lakh *
Triumph Thunderbird
Triumph Thunderbird
₹ 15.32 - 17.81 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.75 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
₹ 19.86 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 9.18 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities