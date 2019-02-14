Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year

The Triumph Speed Twin will be launched in March 2019, Carandbike has learnt, followed by the Scrambler 1200 and two more launches - possibly variants of existing models. The Speed Twin is based on the Triumph Thruxton R, and is the latest, all-new addition to the Triumph Bonneville family. The Speed Twin combines the performance of the Thruxton R, with the easy ride-ability of the Bonneville T120. It gets an upright riding position, but has sporty handling combined with contemporary custom styling. The Speed Twin will be the next introduction to Triumph India's Bonneville family and is expected to be priced at around ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Ride Review

The Speed Twin has dollops of pulling power and the meat of the bike's performance is in the low and mid-range

"We have a very busy calendar from here onwards. Every month, we will be launching a new product, going forward for the next 2-3 months. Of course, Speed Twin is next on the cards, and then the Scrambler 1200 is part of the plan," Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India told Carandbike on the sidelines of the new Street Twin and Street Scrambler launch in New Delhi.

The Speed Twin shares the high power Bonneville 1200 cc engine with the Thruxton R. The engine makes 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 4,950 rpm. What is different is that the Speed Twin gets lighter engine components, including a magnesium cam cover, and revised clutch assembly. The chassis has been revised as well, and gets lighter downtubes and a new sub-frame, and there are lighter body components including lighter cast alloy wheels, and brushed aluminium body parts. The Speed Twin's engine is lighter than the Thruxton R's by 2.5 kg and overall, the new Speed Twin is lighter than the Thruxton R by 7 kg.

"I think modern classics are well represented, currently we have seven offerings in the classic segment, lot of people won't realise that there are seven models from one brand in one segment, but I think we are very well placed in the modern classic segment. With these additions and the new products coming in, that should be good enough for this segment."

"The focus perhaps is to have all the three broad segments gunning for us, so the Street Triples on one side, the urban segment, and the adventure segment coming together. So, I think we'll have something or the other happening across all segments," added Farooq.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 First Ride Review

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be launched after the Speed Twin

The Triumph Speed Twin will be followed by the Triumph Scrambler 1200, and Triumph India is also expected to extend the Tiger range in the adventure segment. The next Tiger to be introduced will possibly be the top-spec variant of the Tiger 800 model, the Triumph Tiger 800 XCA. What could also be introduced is another addition in the roadster segment, possibly the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple, the Street Triple R, which has so far not been introduced in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.