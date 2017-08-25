Triumph To Expand India Footprint With Three New Dealerships

Triumph Motorcycles will expand its presence in India with three new dealerships - in Gurgaon, Goa and Mangalore. Triumph already has 14 dealerships across India, in Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijaywada, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar. The Gurgaon dealership will be inaugurated sometime in September, followed by the Goa dealership in November. The Mangalore Triumph dealership will be inaugurated early next year, sometime in January or February, 2018. All the new dealerships will offer the entire range of Triumph motorcycles spread across the modern classic range, roadsters, supersports, cruisers, adventure and cruiser models.

The new dealerships will also follow the signature Triumph dealership layout, with special zones such as a consultation lounge, build your own bike zone, merchandise display and two service bays. The service personnel at the new dealerships will be trained by experts from Triumph to deliver best-in-class pre and post sales experience to customers. More than 40 per cent of Triumph India's sales are from the modern classic range with the bestselling Triumph Street Twin and Triumph Bonneville T100.



Triumph India MD Vimal Sumbly at the Triumph Street Scrambler launch

"We intend to become the leader in the 500 cc and above motorcycle category in India, and with our growing network across India, we have also had tremendous response from motorcycle lovers in India. Our bikes have very good build quality, state-of-the-art engineering and we offer a range of bikes for every rider's need. Most importantly, our bikes are easy to ride, easy to handle, and that makes Triumph bikes a very good option for everyone," Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd told CarandBike.



Triumph Motorcycles started operations in India in 2014 and boasts of more than 4,000 owners till date. Triumph has an assembly facility in Manesar, Haryana, and many of the models sold in India are assembled from completely knocked down (CKD) kits, brought in from Triumph's manufacturing unit in Thailand. Within the next couple of years, Triumph intends to increase assembly of more than 90 per cent of the models currently on sale in India. While maintaining stringent quality control of the bikes, the CKD route through Thailand also means Triumph has been able to price its India-assembled bikes very competitively. Triumph's latest model in India is the new Street Scrambler, which extends the Triumph modern classic range with purposeful adventure capability.

