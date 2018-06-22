Triumph Tiger Population In India Crosses 900

Triumph Motorcycles has so far delivered more than 900 Tiger motorcycles in India, making it the second largest selling model range in the Triumph motorcycles portfolio. Triumph's sales are led by the bestselling modern classic series in the Bonneville range, but the adventure range with the Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 models, is a close second in terms of sales volumes. Triumph offers the Tiger in two broad ranges - the Triumph Tiger 800 and Triumph Tiger 1200. It's the 800 cc, Tiger 800 which is the more popular among adventure motorcycle aficionados in India.

Triumph is expected to deliver the 901st Tiger in India to a customer in Pune later this evening. And this latest Tiger owner will join a tribe of what seems to be a group of extremely satisfied customers for Triumph Motorcycles in India. While there have been some Tiger owners who have moved on to other brands, the Tiger still holds a special place for some.

Ankit Wanchoo with his Triumph Tiger 800 XCx

"I've owned a Tiger 800 XCx for over two years now, and I've been extremely happy with it. I've travelled all over on my Tiger 800 here in India and there's absolutely no question of replacing it anytime soon in the future. It's a 'jack of all' kind of bike, it can do long distances comfortably on the highway, I use it to commute, and it can do a fair bit of off-roading, even though it may not be a hard-core off-road bike," said Ankit Wanchoo, Tiger owner.

Vineet says he's still learning to explore the off-road capability of his Tiger 800 XCx

"I'm very happy with my Tiger 800, and there's no way I'm going to replace it. It has travelled with me to Spiti and everywhere, and I'm absolutely impressed with its capability. These days I do a fair bit of off-road riding, and I think I'm still learning what the bike is capable of, and what I can do with it," said Vineet Sharma, Triumph Tiger 800 owner.

"For me the Triumph Tiger is a bike which is a complete package. It has the built and character needed for an adventure bike. It has the engine which can give you the feeling of a naked hooligan, and ergonomics and reliability to be a trusted long distance tourer. It's a bike that ticks all the boxes for me," said Koustuv Gadge, a Tiger 800 owner and founder of Great Trail Adventures, an event for all adventure riders in India.

The whistling sound of the 2018 Tiger 800 has reduced considerably, thanks to new primary drive gears

For 2018, Triumph has completely revamped the Tiger range, introducing the Tiger 800 in two series - the XR and XC, with the XR with alloy wheels and the XC with spoked wheels for more off-road capability. Internationally, the new Tiger 800 range is available in six variants, but for India, Triumph introduced three variants of the 2018 Tiger 800 family - the Tiger 800 XR, Tiger 800 XRx and the Tiger 800 XCx. Prices being at ₹ 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XR, ₹ 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XRx, and ₹ 13.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XCx.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 have some minor cosmetic upgrades, including new body panels, and distinctive LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Also new is a full-colour TFT instrument panel, and the introduction of new colours in the range. The 800 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine remains the same, but there are significant improvements, including a shorter first gear, and revised gears on the primary drive and crankshaft. The exhaust is smaller and more compact, and provides a meatier note than the outgoing model.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx comes with an Off-Road Pro mode Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph also introduced an updated Tiger 1200 for 2018, with significant updates all round. The Tiger 1200 is available on sale in India in just one variant - the Tiger 1200 XCx and according to Triumph, as many as 100 new changes have been incorporated in the 2018 Tiger 1200, including making it lighter by as much as 11 kg. The Tiger 1200 gets a revamped set of electronics with the introduction of an inertial measurement unit (IMU) which helps optimised cornering ABS, traction control, hill-hold assist, and up to six riding modes.

Triumph's Tiger range competes with a range of similar adventure-style motorcycles from other premium brands, including BMW Motorrad India's GS range in the BMW G 750 GS and F 850 GS which compete against the Tiger 800, and the Honda Africa Twin, as well as Ducati Multistrada 950. The Triumph Tiger 1200 competes with the Ducati Multistrada 1260 and even the BMW R 1200 GS.