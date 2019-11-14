Triumph Tiger 900 Teased In New Video; Launch Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has released a short teaser video announcing that the new Triumph Tiger range will be launched in December. The teaser is accompanied with the text saying that the new Tiger 900 will be available in two flavours - the Rally and GT. This is likely to be the new nomenclature of the middleweight Triumph Tiger, which will get an engine displacement bump to 900 cc, and the models will be a hard-core off-road oriented Rally version, and a long distance, road-oriented touring variant called the GT. The text accompanying the teaser video says, "The new Tiger 900 Rally & GT range. Adventure, transformed. 7 pm (GMT) on Tuesday, 3rd December."

So far, Triumph has not disclosed anything else about the new bike, but again, both the Rally and GT versions could have further trim levels, like the XC and XR range of the current Tiger range. The bike shown in the teaser video shows a pair of LED spotlights, and a single strip of DRL that seems to sit above the new headlight, presumably LED again. The upper part of the USD fork finished in gold can also be seen, hinting that Triumph may be using the Showa units seen in spy shots of the test mules.

An earlier spy shot of the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 reveals quite a few design details of the new bike

A longer video has also been released on the Triumph website which shows close-ups and fast cuts, showing glimpses of the new Tiger 900 being ridden across different terrain, and a long, open highway. The new Triumph Tiger 900 will likely replace the current Tiger 800 range, and along with the displacement bump in the engine, will also pack more performance and meet the latest European emission regulations.

Newly designed front end features a new face, along with new forks, possibly by Showa

So far, there's been no word on any specifications of the new Triumph Tiger 900, but we expect the new engine to make over 100 bhp of power, and will come with a completely new electronics suite, possibly powered by an IMU and with cornering ABS and traction control, along with several riding modes and customising options across the throttle response, traction control and ABS settings. The chassis and suspension are expected to be reworked as well. Cosmetically, the front end of the new Tiger 900 will sport a completely redesigned look, although the silhouette is unmistakably Tiger. The new Tiger 900 will likely be launched in India as a 2020 model, sometime by mid-2020.

(Spy Shots Courtesy: MCN)

