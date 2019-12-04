Triumph Tiger 900: All You Need To Know

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Triumph Tiger 900, which is Euro 5 compliant and will globally replace the existing Triumph Tiger 800 range. An all-new 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine, all-new chassis, new suspension and brakes, as well as a completely revamped design give the new Triumph Tiger 900 a justify the 'all-new' tag of the latest generation Triumph Tiger. Triumph has ditched the existing model names (XR, XRx, XC, XCx, XCa), and has broadly segregated the new Tiger 900 into three broad variants - a base Tiger 900, a touring and mild off-road capable Tiger 900 GT, and the off-road adventure capable Tiger 900 Rally. Here's what all has changed on the latest generation Triumph Tiger.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Range Unveiled

The Triumph Tiger 900 Range has three categories - base model, GT, and Rally

The Engine

The all-new 900 cc (actually 888 cc) inline three-cylinder engine has a unique 1-3-2 firing order, compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800. The result is a distinctive engine sound, improved tractability and throttle feel, and more pulling power lower in the revs. The revamped firing order is said to replicate the strong throttle character and feel of a parallel-twin at lower revs, while retaining the stronger mid-range and top-end power of a triple. Peak torque has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While power output remains the same, Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range, with the numbers being 94 peak horsepower at 8,750 rpm.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 has a 888 cc, inline triple cylinder engine with a broader power spread and more torque

Triumph has chosen to reduce the mass of the engine, with a smaller sump, and even with a slightly larger bore, externally the engine size is said to be slightly smaller than the 800 cc triple of the outgoing Tiger. There's also said to be enhanced cooling performance from an all-new twin radiator set-up which improves air-flow management to reduce ambient heat levels felt by the rider, and there's now a more easily accessible air filter.

The GT range has Marzocchi suspension while the Rally models have Showa suspension

Chassis and Suspension

The new Tiger 900 comes with an all-new subframe with a bolt-on aluminium subframe with removable pillion footpegs. Suspension is handled by Marzocchi units, with 45 mm upside down forks on the base and GT models, and manually adjustable for preload with 170 mm rear wheel travel. The Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro come with 45 mm Showa upside down forks with full manual adjustability and 240 mm of travel, while rear suspension is also from Showa with manual preload and rebound damping adjustment with 230 mm of wheel travel. The base Tiger 900 does not offer any adjustability on the front forks. The Tiger 900 GT Pro offers electronically adjustable preload and damping adjustment.

The new Tiger 900 is up to 5 kg lighter, has better weight distribution and lighter front end

The lighter chassis, reduced engine mass, higher specification suspension and category-leading Brembo Stylema brakes all contribute to a change in agility and capability, and overall, the new Tiger 900 is lighter by up to 5 kg. The base Tiger 900 has a dry weight of 192 kg, the Tiger 900 GT has a dry weight of 194 kg, and the Tiger 900 Rally has a dry weight of 196 kg. All the variants except the base Tiger 900 offer cornering ABS and traction control. The base Tiger 900 and GT models come with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination with cast alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. And even in the Rally models, with a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheel combination, the more off-road ready version finally gets tubeless tyres, which are tubed types on the outgoing Tiger 800.

All variants come with a 7-inch full-colour TFT dash, except the base model, which gets a slightly smaller 5-inch TFT dash

Electronics and Features

The new Tiger 900 now features an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which in turn, powers the ABS and traction control systems on the GT, GT Pro, Rally and Rally Pro variants. Like the old Tiger 800, the new Tiger 900 includes a host of riding modes that adjust the throttle map, traction control settings and ABS settings across the modes. The top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro features six modes - Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, fully customisable Rider and Off-Road Pro modes. The Tiger 900 GT Pro features five modes, missing the Off-Road Pro mode with Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider modes. The Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 GT feature four modes - Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road, while the base Tiger 900 features just Rain and Road modes.

The Tiger Rally Pro gets the most number of riding modes, including an Off-Road Pro mode

The GT, GT Pro, Rally and Rally Pro also come equipped with backlit switches, cruise control and heated grips. The top-of-the-range Rally Pro and GT Pro models also get heated seats for both rider and pillion, as well as a standard tyre pressure monitoring system. The full-colour TFT screen is standard across all variants, but the base Tiger 900 gets a 5-inch screen, while all other models feature a bigger 7-inch screen. On the top-spec Rally Pro and GT Pro models, the new system is compatible with the MyTriumph Bluetooth connectivity system, which allows handsfree phone control, MP3 music selection and turn-by-turn navigation. The GT Pro and Rally Pro versions also get Triumph Shift Assist, which enables clutchless up and downshifts.

The new Tiger 900 has a distinctive design with a narrower body and full LED lighting

Design and Ergonomics

The new Tiger 900 models have revised finishes and cleaner lines giving it a distinct look to justify the "all-new" tag. The new Tiger 900 has a narrower stance, with a lighter front-end, reduced bodywork scale and a more dominantly styled and bigger 20-litre fuel tank and lighter weight frame. The centre of gravity of the Tiger 900 has been revised too, moving 40 mm forwards and 20 mm down compared to the outgoing Tiger 800. This is said to offer enhanced weight distribution, and better low speed balance. New LED lighting with distinct LED DRLs further accentuate the newly designed face of the Tiger 900 range, giving it the all-new, updated design, while retaining the signature Tiger silhouette.

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India in the first half of 2020, and will replace the existing Tiger 800

Pricing and Availability

The new base Triumph Tiger 900 has been priced at GBP 9,500 (around ₹ 8.85 lakh) in the UK. We expect prices to be more or less in the ballpark of the outgoing Tiger 800 once the new Tiger 900 is launched in India, sometime around April or May, 2019. The top-spec GT Pro and Rally Pro variants, however, will come at a premium. At this stage, we're not sure if Triumph India will decide to keep the offerings simple and just launch the base Tiger 900, Tiger 900 GT, and possibly just the Tiger 900 Rally, without introducing the GT Pro or the Rally Pro in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.