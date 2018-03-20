Triumph Tiger 800 Offered With Discounts By Dealerships

This could be the right time to buy a new Triumph Tiger 800, as Triumph dealerships are offering discounts of more than ₹ 1.5 lakh on select variants of India's most popular adventure tourer. Triumph will be launching an updated 2018 model of the Tiger 800 on March 21, and depending on availability of the outgoing model, dealerships will be looking to sell off existing stocks of the outgoing model. Although officially Triumph Motorcycles has not announced any discounts, select dealerships are offering price cuts on the Tiger 800 models.

Triumph Tiger 800 11.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Discounts of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on Triumph Tiger 800

On the Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, discounts of more than ₹ 1.5 lakh are being offered, and dealerships are also throwing in free accessories. These offers though are different from dealership to dealership, and genuine customers can avail of better deals after speaking to a Triumph dealership representative. In Bengaluru, Keerthy Triumph is offering benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on the existing Triumph Tiger 800. A dealership in Delhi refused to comment on offers, but a source has revealed that discounts are being offered to genuine customers on a case to case basis, with as much as ₹ 1.6 lakh off on the Tiger 800 XCx. The Triumph Tiger 800 XCx is now available for ₹ 13.5 lakh (on-road Delhi).

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets updated styling and ergonomics

The new Tiger 800 range is expected to be marginally more expensive with prices ranging from ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XR variant to over ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line XCa variant. The new 2018 Tiger 800 range has several changes, including a new, full-colour TFT instrument panel, new graphics, new paint schemes and changes in ergonomics. But there are also significant changes to the engine and gearbox, as well as a smaller and more compact exhaust. We have already ridden the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 range, and the changes does make it feel different from the outgoing model, both in terms of performance, handling and aesthetics. We expect the new Tiger 800 to retain its leadership position in the adventure touring category in India, despite growing competition from the likes of the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS and even the Honda Africa Twin.

