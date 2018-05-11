Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specs, Features, Price

Unlike the previous-gen model that was called the Tiger Explorer, the 2018 model has been named the Triumph Tiger 1200.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is claimed to have received over 100 new changes

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch its flagship adventure bike - Triumph Tiger 1200, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. In addition to visual and feature updates, Triumph has gone ahead and changed the name of the bike from Tiger Explorer to just Tiger 1200. It was just a couple of months ago that Triumph launched the new-gen Tiger 800 in India and now with the new Tiger 1200, the manufacturer is finally updating the entire Tiger family in the Indian market.

Globally, the Tiger 1200 has six variants, but it remains to be seen how many variants does Triumph launch in India. The Tiger 1200 continues to get the 1,215 cc in-line three-cylinder engine which makes 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets a final shaft drive instead of the regular chain drive.

Here Are All the Live Updates From the Launch of the New Triumph Tiger 1200:

Vimal Sumbly says, "We are the pioneer of adventure riding in India".

Triumph India has 19 per cent market share in 500 + cc segment and is one of the fastest growing brand in the segment.

46% CAGR for Triumph India

Vimal Sumbly, talks in length about the characteristics of Triumph Motorcycles and its USPs.

Triumph India MD, Vimal Sumbly, talks about the brand and its presence in some of most iconic movies over the years.

Triumph India MD, Vimal Sumbly takes the stage to talk about the new launch for today and the Indian premium motorcycle market and the Triumph brand.


The Tiger 1200 gets the same 1,215 cc in-line three engine as before, but this one has been updated and comes with a lighter flywheel and a crankshaft and new magnesium cam cover. The engine makes 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 122 Nm at 7,600 rpm. The engine gets a 6-speed gearbox and the final drive is achieved via a shaft instead of a chain.


The stage is set for the launch of the new Triumph Tiger 1200.

Here are the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800s all set to welcome their big brother - the Tiger 1200 to India.


Here's the new Triumph Tiger 1200 nice and under the wraps ready for the big launch.


Unlike the previous-gen Triumph Tiger with a 1200 cc engine, which was called the Tiger Explorer, the new-gen model gets a new name Tiger 1200, keeping it simple like its younger sibling the Tiger 800.


Keep watching this space for all the live updates from the launch of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200.