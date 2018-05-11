Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specs, Features, Price

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch its flagship adventure bike - Triumph Tiger 1200, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. In addition to visual and feature updates, Triumph has gone ahead and changed the name of the bike from Tiger Explorer to just Tiger 1200. It was just a couple of months ago that Triumph launched the new-gen Tiger 800 in India and now with the new Tiger 1200, the manufacturer is finally updating the entire Tiger family in the Indian market.

Globally, the Tiger 1200 has six variants, but it remains to be seen how many variants does Triumph launch in India. The Tiger 1200 continues to get the 1,215 cc in-line three-cylinder engine which makes 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets a final shaft drive instead of the regular chain drive.

Also Read: 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200: All You Need To Know

Here Are All the Live Updates From the Launch of the New Triumph Tiger 1200: