Triumph Street Twin Offered With Accessories Worth Rs. 1.7 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Street Twin Offered With Accessories Worth ₹ 1.7 Lakh

Triumph Street Twin is offered with free accessories including Vance & Hines exhausts, panniers, bar end mirrors, sump guard and more.

View Photos
The offers is being extended to the outgoing Triumph Street Twin which will be replaced soon

Highlights

  • The Triumph Street Twin will be replaced by an updated model soon
  • The free accessories include Vance & Hines exhausts, bar end mirrors etc
  • The 2019 Triumph Street Twin will be launched on February 14

If you've been thinking of picking up a Triumph modern classic, now may be a good time to get your hands on the most popular Triumph Bonneville - the Triumph Street Twin. Triumph Motorcycles is offering accessories worth ₹ 1.7 lakh free with the purchase of a Street Twin. The free accessories include Vance & Hines exhausts, panniers, dresser bar, bar end mirrors, engine bash plate, and a bench seat. But the offer of free accessories is only for the outgoing Street Twin and until stocks last.

triumph street twin

The Triumph Street Twin is the most accessible Bonneville model

Triumph Street Twin

8.16 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Street Twin

Also Read: Triumph Street Twin Review

The Street Twin will be replaced by the all-new 2019 Street Twin which will be launched on February 14, 2019. The Street Twin is the largest selling Triumph motorcycle in India and is the most affordable as well. The current Street Twin is priced at ₹ 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 900 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing interval which puts out 54 bhp of maximum power and 76 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review

With standard ABS, traction control and a slip assist clutch, the Street Twin is an accessible motorcycle built for riders of varying levels of experience and is a great package for a rider looking to get a Triumph Bonneville in his or her garage. With the updated Street Twin coming soon, Triumph will be looking to move out existing stock of the company's most popular model in India, and the offer is available across all Triumph dealerships.

0 Comments

The 2019 Triumph Street Twin will be launched on February 14, 2019 and we expect deliveries to begin in a month or so after the launch. Prices are expected to be marginally higher - at around ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2019 Street Twin will be made at Triumph's manufacturing facility in Thailand and brought to India under the Free Trade Agreement. The 2019 Street Twin gets more power from the 900 cc, high-torque engine, revised electronics, including the introduction of rider modes, as well as minor cosmetic upgrades. We have already ridden the all-new Street Twin and the updates do make the Street Twin more desirable. Look out for the prices for the new Street Twin on February 14.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Street Twin with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Street Twin
Triumph
Street Twin
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati
Monster 797
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph
Bonneville T100
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson
Street Rod
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph
Street Triple S
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson
Iron 883
Hyosung Aquila Pro650
Hyosung
Aquila Pro650
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph
Bonneville T120
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki
Vulcan S
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph
Bonneville Bobber
TAGS :
Triumph Street Twin Triumph Street Twin Offers 2018 Triumph Street Twin New Street Twin

Latest News

Triumph Street Twin Offered With Accessories Worth Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Triumph Street Twin Offered With Accessories Worth Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Electric KTM Urban Scooter Spied Testing In Europe
Electric KTM Urban Scooter Spied Testing In Europe
Mahindra Alturas G4 Has Bagged 1000 Bookings Since Launch
Mahindra Alturas G4 Has Bagged 1000 Bookings Since Launch
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
2019 BMW S 1000 RR: India Launch Confirmed
2019 BMW S 1000 RR: India Launch Confirmed
Renault Denounces Nissan Over Ghosn Investigation: Report
Renault Denounces Nissan Over Ghosn Investigation: Report
Automakers Recall 1.7 Million Cars With Fatal Airbags In The US
Automakers Recall 1.7 Million Cars With Fatal Airbags In The US
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Open Unofficially At Select Dealerships
2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Open Unofficially At Select Dealerships
Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India
Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children
Auto Sales Could Recover After A Slowdown Period
Auto Sales Could Recover After A Slowdown Period
Tesla's Delivery Team Gutted In Recent Job Cuts
Tesla's Delivery Team Gutted In Recent Job Cuts

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Triumph Street Twin Alternatives

Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 9.22 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.84 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.75 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Hyosung Aquila Pro650
Hyosung Aquila Pro650
₹ 5.97 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 10.37 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.82 - 5.92 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.68 Lakh *
View More
Explore Street Twin
×
Explore Now
x
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities