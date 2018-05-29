Triumph Street Triple RS Recalled In India

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a safety recall in certain Triumph Street Triple RS bikes in India due to a problem in the switchgear. Triumph has issued a statement saying that approximately 100 affected motorcycles will be recalled, and Triumph dealerships will contact owners of the affected bikes to take "necessary action", without going into specifics if the faulty parts will be replaced or repaired.

The issue is with the left hand switch cube on certain Street Triple RS models with an indicator and main beam malfunction caused by water ingress into the switch cube internals. The switchgear may not have been sealed properly during manufacture and cause water to seep in, either due to weather or even while washing the bike. The problem can cause an electrical problem which may cause the horn, turn indicators, and even the headlight to malfunction. The issue may pose an imminent danger to riders whose lights may fail and possibly result in a crash with other motorists. So far, it's not clear how Triumph will adresss the recall or if the faulty parts will be replaced by dealerships on the affected bikes.

The Triumph Street Triple RS was launched last year in India at a price of ₹ 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph offers two variants of the Street Triple on sale in India - the Triumph Street Triple S and the range topping Triumph Street Triple RS, which is the model affected by the recall. The S variant is not facing any problems and is not being recalled.

The Triumph Street Triple RS is one of the most entertaining middleweight performance nakeds offered on sale in India and is powered by a 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which makes 121 bhp at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

Triumph has a total of 16 dealerships in India, with plans to increase the footprint to 20 by the end of the year. In the 2018 financial year, Triumph sold 1,175 motorcycles in India.

