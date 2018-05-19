Triumph Street Triple Recalled In USA Over Switchgear Issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, USA, has released documents that concerns 1,242 units of the Triumph Street Triple R and Triumph Street Triple RS models in USA. These models might have a switchgear issue wherein the switches on the left hand side could malfunction when saturated by water. This in turn can cause the indicators and the headlamp to not function properly. The recall documents say that the left hand side switchgear may not have been sealed as tightly as it should have been during manufacturing. This could lead to water entering the module in either rain or just washing the bike down. This could happen as the unit had just a single layer of protective lacquer when the bikes were manufactured.

(The Triumph Street Triple RS is a popular middle-weight street naked bike around the world) (The Triumph Street Triple RS is a popular middle-weight street naked bike around the world) The electrical components inside the switchgear could be short-circuited. This creates a potential hazard for the rider and therefore a recall has been issued by Triumph Motorcycles America. The company will get in touch with the owners and Triumph dealers will replace the left-hand combination switch free of cost. The recall will begin on 31 May, 2018.

Triumph sells three variants of the Street Triple globally, which are the S, R and the top-spec ₹ The S is the base-spec model. India only gets the Street Triple S and the ₹ All variants use the same 765 cc in-line three engine but have different power outputs. The S makes 111 bhp at 11,250 rpm, the R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm and the RS is the most powerful variant, making 121 bhp at 11,700 rpm. The Street Triple S makes the same 73 Nm at 9,100 rpm while the R and the RS make 77 Nm at 9,400 rpm and 10,800 rpm respectively.

