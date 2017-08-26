Triumph Street Scrambler: What Else Can You Buy For The Same Price

Ducati Scrambler 7.67 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled/Ducati Scrambler

(Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled)

Kawasaki Z900

Ducati Monster 797

(Ducati Monster 797)

Triumph Street Twin and Bonneville T100

(Triumph Street Twin)

Harley-Davidson Iron 883

(Harley-Davidson Iron 883)

Triumph Motorcycles India has recently launched the Street Scrambler in India at a price of ₹ 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Needless to say, India is witnessing a boom in the performance motorcycling segment and the focus is also on need-specific motorcycles as well. The Street Scrambler is one such motorcycle. But it wouldn’t hurt to have a look at some of the other options in the same price bracket. So in case you have ₹ 8 lakh or so and are looking to buy a motorcycle, here are a few options you could choose from.Two different motorcycles, yes! The Scrambler Desert Sled is the direct rival to the Triumph Street Scrambler in terms of features and off-road ability. But at ₹ 9.32 lakh, it is ₹ 1.2 lakh more than the Street Scrambler. The regular Scrambler, which is the Icon variant, is priced at ₹ 7.23 lakh, is ₹ 90,000 expensive than the Street Scrambler.The Triumph Street Scrambler has a 900 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 54 bhp and 80 Nm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Street Scrambler also gets ABS and traction control as well along with ride-by-wire throttle. In comparison, all Ducati Scrambler models have the same 803 cc L-Twin engine which makes 75 bhp and 68 Nm. The engine gets a 6-speed gearbox.Sure, the Z900 is not exactly a scrambler but at ₹ 7.68 lakh, it is almost ₹ 42,000 cheaper than the Street Scrambler. In that amount you get a 948 cc in-line four engine which makes 123 bhp and 98.6 Nm of torque.A proper naked streetfighter, the Z900 is much more powerful and is a hoot to ride too. The only bit is that at this price, you do not get any features on the bike. But that is a sacrifice worth making. Oh and of course! The Kawasaki Z900 does not get any off-roading ability.The newly launched Ducati Monster 797 is the most affordable bike from Ducati after the Scrambler. It gets the same 803 cc L-twin engine which makes 74 bhp and 68 Nm of peak torque.The Monster 797 is no-frills and is bare-bones when it comes to electronics or features. But it sure does promise to be a lot livelier on the road. The Ducati Monster 797 is priced at ₹ 8.05 lakh.At a price point of ₹ 8.1 lakh, one can also look at buying the Triumph Street Twin, which is the bike on which the Street Scrambler is based and the Triumph Bonneville T100 too. Both motorcycles have the same engine as the Street Scrambler, which is the 900 cc parallel twin motor, making 54 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque.The Street Twin is priced at ₹ 6.90 lakh and the Bonneville T100 is priced at ₹ 7.78 lakh.Lastly, one could also look at buying the Harley-Davidson Iron 883, which is one of the most affordable models from Harley-Davidson in India. It is priced at ₹ 7.37 lakh.It gets an 883 cc V-twin motor, which makes around 50 bhp or so and makes 69 Nm peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.