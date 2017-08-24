Triumph Street Scrambler vs Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled: Spec Comparison

2017 is the year of the Scrambler and we have not one, but two highly lucrative options to choose from. The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled earlier this year sporting minimal bodywork, high powered engine and only essential electronics to keep things looking good and fun. Now, Triumph Motorcycle India has come up with its iteration called the Street Scrambler, which offers more torque, electronics and a delectable retro styled design. With two excellent motorcycles at play here, we compare the Brit and Italian Scramblers on paper to see, how much do they actually differ.



(The Triumph Street Scrambler gets high mounted exhausts that stand out)

Design

While styling is subjective, there is absolutely no doubt that both the Triumph and Ducati Scramblers are stellar looking motorcycles. The Desert Sled has been developed from the Ducati Scrambler and looks like just the right offering to take off road. Much like the Scrambler, the Desert Sled keeps things minimal while the massive ground clearance adds to its off-road credentials. It has the brashness you would expect from a rugged motorcycle, while the lines are on-point with the Italian heritage.

Meanwhile, the Triumph Street Scrambler brings old school charm to its go-anywhere capabilities. The bike is based on the retro-styled Street Twin, but gets several notable changes over the cruiser. Most prominent is the high mounted side exhaust, keeping with the Scrambler tradition. There is a bash plate for the engine, interchangeable seats, serrated front foot pegs and removable pillion foot pegs, adding functionality to the design.

(The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled gets a taller seat and additional ground clearance)

Off-Road Ability

There have been considerable changes made to both offerings for better off-roading capabilities. Starting with the Triumph Street Scrambler, the newly launched offering gets major tweaks including a lower and narrower seat than the Street Twin while the Tubular steel frame has been re-worked to handle poor roads in a better fashion. The handlebar is wider too and the front uses a larger 19-inch front wheel. Moreover, the suspension has been tweaked to have longer travel. The Street Scrambler uses 41 mm KYB forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, both of which have a travel of 120 mm. The bike rides on dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres.

Similarly, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled gets a taller seat with additional ground clearance, while there is a new motocross style wide handlebar over the standard Scrambler. The tubular frame has been reinforced to absorb the additional beating The front and rear mudguard are now taller and the headlight now gets a mesh guard. The Scrambler Desert Sled rides on the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres that are capable of both on and off-road use.

That said, both bikes aren't meant for hardcore off-roading and certainly shouldn't be seen as alternatives to dirt motorcycles. Instead, the bikes can take up difficult terrains with ease, while keeping the rider happy under the helmet.

(The Triumph Street Scrambler's engine is tuned for better low-end torque available at 2850 rpm)

Engine and Performance

The Ducati Scrambler has a peppy engine and the Scrambler Desert Sled shares that same unit. Power comes from the 803 cc, L-Twin motor that makes 72 bhp at 8250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5750 rpm. The Euro 4 compliant motor has been improved for power delivery with a smoother response. Interestingly, the Ducati uses a smaller motor than the Triumph offering, but still manages to make a healthy dose of more power.

In contrast, the Triumph Street Scrambler uses a 900 cc parallel-twin motor borrowed from the Street Twin, but has been tuned for more low-end delivery. Power delivery stands at 54 bhp at 6000 rpm, while torque is considerably higher at 80 Nm, all of which is available at an early 2850 rpm on the Street Scrambler. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox to send power to the rear wheel, while there are bunch of electronics aids for the rider to stand up on the pegs and just glide over the off-road trail.

While the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled may slack on torque, it's also the lighter bike between the two with a kerb weight of 207 kg. The Street Scrambler is relatively heavier weighing at 230 kg.

(The Scrambler Desert Sled costs over ₹ 2 lakh more than the Ducati Scrambler Icon)

Safety

While the bikes may be retro-styled, the electronic wizardry on each is on point and aim to keep the technical effort limited to the bike and not the rider. The new Triumph Street Scrambler comes with a torque assist clutch for a light feel. You also get switchable ABS that is not available on the standard Street Twin and is aimed to make off-roads more fun. The bike also comes with Ride-by-Wire (RbW), switchable traction control and engine immobiliser. There is also an under-seat USB charging socket on the Triumph Scrambler.



Being part of Ducati's entry-level fleet, the Scrambler Desert Sled makes do with only dual-channel ABS skipping on other fancy electronics including traction control and riding modes. On the bright side, there is minimal electronic intervention when you plan to stick the rear wheel out in a corner.

(The Triumph Street Scrambler gets a price advantage of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled)

Price

The Triumph Street Scrambler takes the cake here with a highly competitive price tag. Prices for the motorcycle start at ₹ 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about a lakh cheaper than the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled that starts at ₹ 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the lower power figures, the Triumph manages to offer more bang for the buck and that is hard to ignore.

(The Scrambler Desert Sled is a tad pricey, but promises to be a lot of fun)

Verdict

Both the Triumph Street Scrambler and Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled are fantastic motorcycles, and really put the fun back into riding. You won't go wrong with either of these, which also makes it for a very interesting duel. While the Ducati should be a lot more fun to ride, the Triumph offers more value. This is one comparison we will be looking forward to eagerly and so should you. Keep watching this space for our comprehensive review of both these offerings.

