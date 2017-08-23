Triumph Street Scrambler: Price Expectation In India

The Triumph Street Scrambler is all set to be launched tomorrow in India. It is essentially based on the Triumph Street Twin, which is the most affordable Triumph bike in India and is also one of the largest selling Triumph bikes in India. So, it was a rather easy decision for Triumph to launch the Street Scrambler in India. The Street Scrambler is already on sale in other markets across the world. The Street Scrambler has the same silhouette as the Street Twin and does get off-road specific equipment and minimal bodywork, like scrambler motorcycles traditionally do.

The Triumph Street Scrambler gets quite a few purposeful features, including a side-mounted 'scrambler-style' exhaust, interchangeable pillion seat and aluminium rear rack, removable pillion footpegs, adventure-style front pegs and an engine bash plate. The ergonomics of the Triumph bike have been tweaked as well, for better comfort and easier handling when the tarmac ends. The seat gets lower and narrower than the Street Twin, and the tubular steel frame has been revised as well. There are wire-spoked wheels at both ends, with the front getting a larger, 19-inch wheel, 41 mm KYB front forks with 120 mm of travel and KYB twin shocks at the rear, also with 120 mm of travel.

(The Street Scrambler is a Bonneville Street Twin with scrambler styling)

The engine is the same 900 cc parallel-twin as the Street Twin, but on the Street Scrambler, it has been tuned for better throttle response, and for more power lower in the rev range. The 900 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit makes the same 54 bhp at 6,000 rpm but peak torque of 80 Nm is available at 2,850 rpm. Like the Street Twin, the Triumph Street Scrambler also gets ride-by-wire, standard ABS, and traction control. The Triumph Street Twin is priced at ₹ 7.17 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect the Triumph Street Scrambler to be priced at or around ₹ 8.2 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, the Triumph Street Scrambler will compete with the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled.

